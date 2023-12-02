Daughter drained £50k from ailing mum’s bank account – leaving care home fees unpaid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daughter drained £50k from ailing mum’s bank account – leaving care home fees unpaid

Wick woman Anne Collier, who ran a dress-making and gift shop, abused her power of attorney to embezzle thousands of pounds to cope with "dire" debts.

By Noel Donaldson
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Locators Picture shows; Wick Sheriff Court. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 22/07/2022

A disgraceful daughter helped herself to £50,000 from her ailing mum’s bank account while acting as the elderly woman’s power of attorney.

Embezzler Anne Collier, while resident at St Clair, John O’ Groats, defrauded her mother while running a dress-making and gift shop.

Collier, 65, travelled to banks in Caithness and Sutherland to abuse her position of trust after being put in charge of her poorly mum’s finances on April 4 2012.

The elderly woman’s health had started to decline due to vascular dementia, so she moved from her Cornwall home into a private care home whose services were financed by the almost £80,000 sale of her house.

Collier’s soon-to-be victim was also receiving a monthly income of over £1,100 through her Royal Air Force and state pensions.

How Wick woman Anne Collier was became suspected of fraud

Later, in November of the same year, Collier took responsibility for her mother’s Hampshire care home fees and set up a standing order to pay for them.

However, between October 2013 and June 2015, only five payments were made.

Collier was repeatedly contacted about the arrears without action and a debt of £30,000 accumulated.

In May 2014, Hampshire County Council reported concerns about Collier’s irresponsible conduct to the police.

The local authority had previously contacted the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG).

Mrs Hall then died in 2017.

Anne Collier had been accused of taking even more money from her unsuspecting mum

Collier, now living in Macrae Street, Wick, had first been accused of embezzling £62,000 but later pled guilty to the lesser fraud charge of embezzling £50,000.

Fiscal David Barclay told Wick Sheriff Court: “The OPG concluded that Collier had mismanaged Mrs Hall’s estate and the accused’s power of attorney was revoked and an alternative appointment was made”.

Outlining police involvement in the case, Mr Barclay explained the outcome of investigations into Collier’s personal and business banking accounts.

Wick Sheriff Court cages Collier for turning to embezzlement to fix ‘dire’ debts

The probes revealed the accused had transferred money from her mother’s bank account into her own account.

She’d been using the cash to pay her own bills, it was revealed in court.

Mrs Hall benefited from some of the cash but not the £50,000 that Collier had misappropriated.

The accused told police officers that her financial circumstances were “dire” and she owed money “everywhere” to the total of between £9,000 and £10,000.

Defence Solicitor Fiona MacDonald appealed to Sheriff Neil Wilson not to jail her client, although she acknowledged a prison sentence was a real possibility.

But Sheriff Wilson decided a prison sentence was unavoidable and decided to lock up the dishonest woman for a year.

