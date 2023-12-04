Drug dealer jailed after nearly £16,000 of cocaine seized in Aberdeen

A man who police caught with a bag containing nearly £16,000 worth of cocaine has been jailed.

Cameron Howey, 23, was home alone when police raided his property, finding a bag under the staircase full of a “compressed white powder”.

The contents of the bag were tested and it was revealed to be cocaine with a maximum street value of £15,950.

Howey’s mobile phone was also examined, uncovering messages related to the supply of cocaine, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

His solicitor, George Mathers, accepted that Howey was “in fairly considerable trouble” with the court.

Aberdeen police seize cocaine-at Kincorth Circle property

Fiscal depute Ellen Barr told the court that police executed a search warrant at an address in Kincorth Circle, Aberdeen, in December 2018.

Howey, who was then only 18, was found to be the only person at the property, where officers found “controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia throughout”.

Ms Marr added: “A key was found in a jacket at the locus to a cupboard within the landing. A green bag was discovered which contained 159.99g of compressed white powder.

“It was cocaine with a realisable value of £15,950, alongside a further jar containing 3.5g of cannabis with a realisable value of £50.”

Stonehaven man Cameron Howey appears in the dock

Howey’s mobile was also seized and later analysed. It contained messages related to the supply of cocaine.

Appearing in the dock, Howey pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug cocaine.

He also admitted a separate charge of failing to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court during a previous hearing.

Defence solicitor George Mathers told the court that police had arrived at Howey’s home on the day in question looking for another member of his family.

“They weren’t in at that time and my client was,” he said. Mr Howey told me that he wasn’t aware of that particular amount of drugs being there, but he admits he was involved”.

Mr Mathers referred to a background report about his client that highlighted his “young age” and “immaturity” at the time.

Cocaine dealer’s court no-show was because Cameron Howey was ‘scared’ of being punished

Alex Burn, who represented Howey over his no-show at court, also highlighted Howey’s immaturity, adding that his client had been “scared” about what sentence he might receive.

But Mr Burn conceded: “He should’ve turned up for court”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace said he noted that Howey was “of a young age” but also pointed out he was on three bail orders at the time he was taken into remand.

He sentenced Howey, of MacDonald Road, Stonehaven, to 360 days of imprisonment.

