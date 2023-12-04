Drug dealer jailed after nearly £16,000 of cocaine seized in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug dealer jailed after nearly £16,000 of cocaine seized in Aberdeen

A mobile phone belonging to Stonehaven man Cameron Howey contained messages related to the supply of drugs. 

By David McPhee
A man who police caught with a bag containing nearly £16,000 worth of cocaine has been jailed.

Cameron Howey, 23, was home alone when police raided his property, finding a bag under the staircase full of a “compressed white powder”.

The contents of the bag were tested and it was revealed to be cocaine with a maximum street value of £15,950.

Howey’s mobile phone was also examined, uncovering messages related to the supply of cocaine, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

His solicitor, George Mathers, accepted that Howey was “in fairly considerable trouble” with the court.

Aberdeen police seize cocaine-at Kincorth Circle property

Fiscal depute Ellen Barr told the court that police executed a search warrant at an address in Kincorth Circle, Aberdeen, in December 2018.

Howey, who was then only 18, was found to be the only person at the property, where officers found “controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia throughout”.

Ms Marr added: “A key was found in a jacket at the locus to a cupboard within the landing. A green bag was discovered which contained 159.99g of compressed white powder.

“It was cocaine with a realisable value of £15,950, alongside a further jar containing 3.5g of cannabis with a realisable value of £50.”

Stonehaven man Cameron Howey appears in the dock

Howey’s mobile was also seized and later analysed. It contained messages related to the supply of cocaine.

Appearing in the dock, Howey pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug cocaine.

He also admitted a separate charge of failing to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court during a previous hearing.

Defence solicitor George Mathers told the court that police had arrived at Howey’s home on the day in question looking for another member of his family.

“They weren’t in at that time and my client was,” he said. Mr Howey told me that he wasn’t aware of that particular amount of drugs being there, but he admits he was involved”.

Mr Mathers referred to a background report about his client that highlighted his “young age” and “immaturity” at the time.

Cocaine dealer’s court no-show was because Cameron Howey was ‘scared’ of being punished

Alex Burn, who represented Howey over his no-show at court, also highlighted Howey’s immaturity, adding that his client had been “scared” about what sentence he might receive.

But Mr Burn conceded: “He should’ve turned up for court”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace said he noted that Howey was “of a young age” but also pointed out he was on three bail orders at the time he was taken into remand.

He sentenced Howey, of MacDonald Road, Stonehaven, to 360 days of imprisonment.

