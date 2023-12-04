Man facing nine charges after alleged robbery in Inverness

A man has appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on a total of nine charges.

Christopher Thomson, 30, is accused of committing the crimes over an eight-day period in the city.

He appeared before Sheriff Sara Matheson, represented by Inverness solicitor David Patterson.

Mr Thomson made no plea to two charges of assault and robbery; robbery; three of theft by shoplifting; and one each of threatening or abusive behaviour; malicious mischief and assault.

He was remanded in custody and will appear again within the next eight days.

Police have confirmed that Mr Thomson was arrested on November 21 following an alleged robbery in the Hilton area of Inverness.

A 56-year-old man was robbed of his mobile phone, wallet, and keys at the Hilton Village car park Hilton.

Detective Inspector Caroline Mackay of CID, said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance following our earlier appeal.”