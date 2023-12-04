Aberdeen must cut out ‘sloppy goals’ and start delivering wins, warns midfielder Jamie McGrath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen must cut out ‘sloppy goals’ and start delivering wins, warns midfielder Jamie McGrath

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath reveals what manager Barry Robson said to the squad in the Easter Road dressing room after the 2-0 loss at Hibs

By Sean Wallace
The Aberdeen players were left dejected following their 2-0 defeat by Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock
The Aberdeen players were left dejected following their 2-0 defeat by Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock

Midfielder Jamie McGrath has warned Aberdeen must stop conceding “sloppy goals” to kick-start their stuttering league campaign.

The Dons are languishing a lowly 10th in the Premiership with only three wins from 13 league fixtures.

Aberdeen suffered another Premiership set back when losing 2-0 away to Hibs on Sunday.

The Reds finished third in the Premiership last season to secure European group stage qualification and that is the target again this term.

Summer signing McGrath admits the pressure is on to start delivering league wins to rise up the table.

McGrath reckons Aberdeen played well against Hibs, but accepts it is points not performances that count.

And he revealed boss Barry Robson’s positive message of encouragement at full-time at Easter Road.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (R) and Hibernian’s Joe Newell compete for the ball at Easter Road. Image: SNS

McGrath said: “We know we have to start winning games.

“It has been a tricky period for us, playing game after game against big opponents.

“We know we need to start putting points on the board.

“But if we play like we did at Hibs where we created chances, then we will be fine.”

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath during the 2-2 Europa Conference League draw with HJK Helsinki in Finland. Image: SNS

Robson’s full-time message after loss

That sense of calm and perspective at Aberdeen’s loss to Hibs and lowly league position is shared by boss Robson.

At full-time at Easter Road Robson told his team it is the best they have played since his appointment as manager in late January this year.

McGrath said: “He (Robson) told us we need to be upbeat.

“He told us it was the best we’ve played under him since he has come in but we need to defend our goal better.

“Sloppy moments cost us.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson looks dejected against Hibs. Image: SNS

Regret at costly ‘sloppy mistakes’

It was a unwanted perfect storm for Aberdeen at Easter Road as defensive mistakes were punished and scoring chances not converted.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath accepts the Dons were left regretting “sloppy mistakes” which led to both Hibs’ goals.

Aberdeen have secured only four clean sheets in 23 matches  in all competitions this season.

McGrath believes scoring the opening goal is crucial in the Premiership.

That is particularly relevant for the Dons who have failed to win any of the seven league games where they have conceded first this season.

Hibernian’s Dylan Vente scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Easter Road. Image: SNS

The 27-year-old said: “We conceded from a set-play, that is not normally us.

“We have been brilliant defending our box.

“It was a key time in the match when it was 1-0 and we shot ourselves in the foot.

“And Hibs’ first goal was just one ball over the top.

“The first goal in this league is important, it allows momentum and confidence to grow.

“To be fair, after the sucker punch we dug in and created chances and could have gone in level at the break, at least.

“In the second half, we created five or six very good chances to score and Bojan missed a penalty.

“It was just one of those days.

“We can’t be too down on ourselves but we need to start getting points.

“We are shooting ourselves in the foot a bit, conceding sloppy goals at the minute.

“If we keep doing what we are doing, in terms of creating chances, then we will do okay.”

Missed chances like ‘water off a duck’s back’ go goal hero Miovski

Normally lethal leading scorer Bojan Miovski missed a number of goal chances against Hibs.

Already on 11 goals this season Miovski hit the post twice and had a second half penalty saved.

McGrath insists Miovski will have no hangover from Easter Road when the Dons face Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski misses from the penalty spot during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road Stadium,.Image: SNS

He said: “Bojan was due one to be fair because he has bailed us out a lot.

“For whatever reason, their keeper pulled off some unbelievable saves.

“On another day, he would have scored a few.

“Bojan is brilliant and will have no issues over Sunday.

“It will be water off a duck’s back.

“We just need to keep providing for him and I am sure he will get back scoring again.

“It was frustrating because our fans travelled in their numbers and left with nothing.

“I know performances don’t get you anywhere but we can take some positives from the way we played even though we lost 2-0.

“We probably should have scored five or six and on another day we would have taken the three points.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected after missing a penalty during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski looks dejected after missing a penalty during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs. Image: SNS

Pittodrie return for Derek McInnes

Next up for the Dons is Wednesday’s home clash against Kilmarnock, managed by former Dons boss Derek McInnes.

McGrath said: “They are a very good side.

“Kilmarnock have two big boys up top and they are a handful.

“We have to be on it again.

“If we play like we did on Sunday then we will take the three points”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (R) and Hibernian's Joe Newell compete for the ball at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Hibernian v Aberdeen ref watch: Willie Collum had a busy day at Easter Road
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic on the pitch
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson comes out in defence of Slobodan Rubezic
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected after missing a penalty during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Hibs
Aberdeen fan view: Christmas fast approaching but the league campaign is yet to get…
Columbus Crew forward Christian Ramirez takes a shot at goal. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez dedicates goal to newborn son after sending Columbus Crew…
Hibernian's Dylan Vente scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Defiant boss Barry Robson insists 2-0 loss at Hibs is the best Aberdeen have…
3
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski misses from the penalty spot during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road Stadium,.Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Premiership problems continue with 2-0 loss at Hibernian
2
Aberdeen's Connor Barron helps his team mate Ester Sokler (left) after he was fouled against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron insists debut for Jack Milne in Helsinki proves patience pays…
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann being shown a yellow card by the referee on the pitch
Richard Gordon: Rangers' run of 68 league games without conceding a penalty is remarkable
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Boss Barry Robson says Aberdeen have had to endure the toughest fixture schedule in…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald applauds the Dons fans at full-time after the 2-2 Europa Conference League group stage match draw at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Angus MacDonald happy to show patience on Aberdeen game-time after award-nominated Helsinki strike described…

Conversation