Delivery driver tore biker’s ligament in blind spot Aberdeen crash

Bartlomiej Janek had been panicked by a phone call from his partner just before he hit the motorcyclist on the Altens Industrial Estate.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Bartlomiej Janek was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A careless delivery driver who tore a motorcyclist’s ligament after failing to check his blind spot has been allowed to keep his licence.

Bartlomiej Janek had been on his way to work when the accident happened along Crawpeel Road on the Altens Industrial Estate in Aberdeen.

The 40-year-old pulled out into the road when it wasn’t safe – hitting the biker, knocking him off the motorcycle and leaving the man badly injured.

The incident, which happened around 12.20pm on February 24 last year, led to the crash victim needing physiotherapy.

It landed Janek in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he took the blame for causing the collision.

Bartlomiej Janek received a phone call before causing the Aberdeen crash

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court the biker had to be taken to hospital to have his injuries assessed and treated.

Medics discovered a torn ligament in his leg and a build-up of fluid in a leg muscle.

Janek, of Tillydrone Avenue in Aberdeen, pled guilty to careless driving.

His defence agent Caitlin Pirie said her client had been commuting to work when the accident occurred.

She explained Janek had received a phone call from his partner, which he pulled over to take.

Delivery driver receives punishment for Altens Industrial Estate incident

His partner told the man she’d cut herself in the kitchen and was injured, prompting Janek to turn around and go back home to make sure she was okay.

“He advises he checked his mirrors but failed to check his blind spot and pulled out when it was not safe to do so.

“He was beginning a U-turn manoeuvre and was going no more than 10mph,” Ms Pirie explained.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told the road traffic offender: “Everyone has to be aware of their blind spot”.

She fined Janek £420 and handed him four penalty points.

