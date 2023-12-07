Young people will have to wait even longer before they can petition Moray Council

Young people under the age of 18 will have to wait until next year before they can submit petitions to Moray Council.

Elected members were expected to agree changes to the policy allowing them to raise issues with the local authority.

But they felt the wording of the policy might put off some people from engaging in the process.

It has already taken 12 months for the report to get before councillors.

‘Power imbalance’

Elected member for Buckie Sonya Warren welcomed the report.

She said: “It’s been such a long time in coming.

“These young people can vote in Scottish elections.

“And I think it’s important that we hear their opinions.”

The issue was first highlighted when senior pupils from Buckie High School brought a petition to the council in March 2022.

They called for the early release of free school lunch money. The aim was to give pupils the option of getting something substantial to eat at morning break.

But because some of the signatories were children it was not considered valid.

At the moment those putting their names to a petition must be on the electoral register.

Proposals put forward at Wednesday’s meeting included young people having to get a senior teacher or group leader to counter sign their document.

More discussions needed

This would be to confirm those putting their names to a petition live or go to school in Moray.

But several councillors raised concerns over the move.

Member for Fochabers Lhanbryde Ben Williams thought it might put off pupils from different schools “collaborating” over a particular issue.

Also Buckie councillor Neil McLennan felt there was a “power imbalance” if young people had to get a teacher or other adult to sign off their petition.

On top of that some members felt the report did not make it clear whether young people would be able to submit their petitions online.

It was agreed further discussions are needed before a policy change can be introduced.

Mrs Warren, Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn and new equalities champion Bridget Mustard will glean views from members before liaising with officers.

And an updated report will go before members at a meeting in January.