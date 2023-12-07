Young people will have to wait even longer before they can petition Moray Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Young people will have to wait even longer before they can petition Moray Council

Elected members were expected to agree changes to the policy allowing those under 18 to raise issues with the local authority.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Buckie councillor Sonya Warren. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Young people under the age of 18 will have to wait until next year before they can submit petitions to Moray Council.

But they felt the wording of the policy might put off some people from engaging in the process.

It has already taken 12 months for the report to get before councillors.

‘Power imbalance’

Elected member for Buckie Sonya Warren welcomed the report.

She said: “It’s been such a long time in coming.

“These young people can vote in Scottish elections.

“And I think it’s important that we hear their opinions.”

The issue was first highlighted when senior pupils from Buckie High School brought a petition to the council in March 2022.

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Ben Williams.

They called for the early release of free school lunch money. The aim was to give pupils the option of getting something substantial to eat at morning break.

But because some of the signatories were children it was not considered valid.

At the moment those putting their names to a petition must be on the electoral register.

Proposals put forward at Wednesday’s meeting included young people having to get a senior teacher or group leader to counter sign their document.

More discussions needed

This would be to confirm those putting their names to a petition live or go to school in Moray.

But several councillors raised concerns over the move.

Member for Fochabers Lhanbryde Ben Williams thought it might put off pupils from different schools “collaborating” over a particular issue.

Also Buckie councillor Neil McLennan felt there was a “power imbalance” if young people had to get a teacher or other adult to sign off their petition.

On top of that some members felt the report did not make it clear whether young people would be able to submit their petitions online.

Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.

It was agreed further discussions are needed before a policy change can be introduced.

Mrs Warren, Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn and new equalities champion Bridget Mustard will glean views from members before liaising with officers.

And an updated report will go before members at a meeting in January.

