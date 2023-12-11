Buckie man jailed for eight months after assaulting two police officers

A Buckie man will be spending Christmas behind bars after a “sustained” attack on police officers who were asking him to leave his ex-wife’s house.

Bryce Reid, 43, lashed out at officers with a glass bottle and aimed a volley of punches at them before he could be subdued with PAVA spray.

The male and female officers were called to the address on Califer Road in Forres after they received a 999 call from Reid’s ex-wife.

The court heard that a “male voice” had spoken on a 999 call made around 4.30am on July 23 only to say “please”.

Call handlers returned the call and it was answered by Reid’s ex, who asked for assistance to eject him from her house.

Officers attended and found a “hostile” Reid brandishing a glass bottle whilst adopting a “fighting stance”.

PAVA spray had little effect on enraged attacker

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told Elgin Sheriff Court that Reid began lashing out at the officers and ignored their requests to drop the bottle.

Reid was said to have started punching the male officer on the head and body, with such force his body camera was ripped from his protective clothing.

The officers tried to subdue Reid using spray, but the court heard he continued to lunge at them.

“The spray appeared to have no effect and he lunged again,” Ms Silver added. “He was still holding the bottle.

“[Reid] unleashed a barrage of punches before a further spray then had the desired effect.”

Whilst trying to get Reid into the back of the police van, both officers received violent kicks to the legs and body.

“[Reid] continued to shout and swear and bang his head on the cage in the van,” Ms Silver said.

‘The author of his own misfortune’

Reid, now of West Street, Buckie, pled guilty to the assaults and resisting arrest.

His defence agent Steven Carty said there had been “no apparent reason” for his ex-wife to contact the police and his client had “felt antagonised”.

Mr Carty added: “He apologises to the officers involved. This event occurred in a perfect storm of his unhappiness and his misuse of alcohol.

“He is ultimately the author of his own misfortune.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood said this had not been an “isolated incident” and it had been a “sustained attack” on the police officers.

Sentencing Reid to eight months behind bars, he added: “Even if you had no record I would be thinking of a custodial sentence – with your record there is nothing else which is appropriate.”

