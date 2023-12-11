Buckie man jailed for eight months after assaulting two police officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie man jailed for eight months after assaulting two police officers

Bryce Reid will be spending Christmas behind bars following the incident earlier this year.

By Joanne Warnock
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.

A Buckie man will be spending Christmas behind bars after a “sustained” attack on police officers who were asking him to leave his ex-wife’s house.

Bryce Reid, 43, lashed out at officers with a glass bottle and aimed a volley of punches at them before he could be subdued with PAVA spray.

The male and female officers were called to the address on Califer Road in Forres after they received a 999 call from Reid’s ex-wife.

The court heard that a “male voice” had spoken on a 999 call made around 4.30am on July 23 only to say “please”.

Call handlers returned the call and it was answered by Reid’s ex, who asked for assistance to eject him from her house.

Officers attended and found a “hostile” Reid brandishing a glass bottle whilst adopting a “fighting stance”.

PAVA spray had little effect on enraged attacker

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told Elgin Sheriff Court that Reid began lashing out at the officers and ignored their requests to drop the bottle.

Reid was said to have started punching the male officer on the head and body, with such force his body camera was ripped from his protective clothing.

The officers tried to subdue Reid using spray, but the court heard he continued to lunge at them.

“The spray appeared to have no effect and he lunged again,” Ms Silver added. “He was still holding the bottle.

“[Reid] unleashed a barrage of punches before a further spray then had the desired effect.”

Whilst trying to get Reid into the back of the police van, both officers received violent kicks to the legs and body.

“[Reid] continued to shout and swear and bang his head on the cage in the van,” Ms Silver said.

‘The author of his own misfortune’

Reid, now of West Street, Buckie, pled guilty to the assaults and resisting arrest.

His defence agent Steven Carty said there had been “no apparent reason” for his ex-wife to contact the police and his client had “felt antagonised”.

Mr Carty added: “He apologises to the officers involved. This event occurred in a perfect storm of his unhappiness and his misuse of alcohol.

“He is ultimately the author of his own misfortune.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood said this had not been an “isolated incident” and it had been a “sustained attack” on the police officers.

Sentencing Reid to eight months behind bars, he added: “Even if you had no record I would be thinking of a custodial sentence – with your record there is nothing else which is appropriate.”

