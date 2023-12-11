Car badly damaged in collision with bus on major Aberdeen road

A car has been badly damaged on King Street in Aberdeen, after it collided into the back of a bus on the busy route.

The incident happened just after 3pm this afternoon, next to Aberdeen University’s Old Aberdeen campus, beside King Street’s junction with University Road.

The car involved was a red five-door hatchback, whilst the bus was a First Aberdeen service two (Bridge of Don to Garthdee route), which was heading towards the city centre.

A photo from the scene shows that the front of the car has been badly damaged, with debris lying on the pavement, however, it looks as though the car driver escaped without any injuries.

None of the passengers on the bus or driver was injured, with First Bus confirming that the vehicle was back in service an hour after the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 3.15pm on Monday December 11, we received a report of a crash involving a bus and a car. Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted.”

‘We would like to thank our customers for their patience’

A First Aberdeen spokesman added: “We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident on King Street shortly after 3pm today.

“All passengers got off the bus safely and it returned to service after a short period.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were not called about the incident.