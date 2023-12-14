Man’s cowardly sucker-punch KO outside Aberdeen bar

A cowardly thug sucker-punched a man outside an Aberdeen city centre bar and knocked him out.

Kyle Fraser, 28, approached the man from behind as he stood outside O’Donoghue’s Bar on Justice Mill Lane having a cigarette and punched him without warning.

The attack followed a falling out between the men, who had previously been friends, inside the venue.

Fraser’s victim was knocked out cold and fell to the ground, suffering a large laceration to the top of his head which needed half a dozen stitches to close.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened overnight between February 12 and 13.

The complainer was at the pub with his friends and sister and got into a minor argument with another male at 12.30am.

Around 45 minutes later, the complainer went for a cigarette and was standing outside when Fraser left the bar.

Bouncer saw victim bleeding from head

Mr Ballock told the court: “As the accused exited, he approached the complainer from behind, without any warning, and punched him with his right fist to the right side of the complainer’s face.

“The complainer, who had his back to the accused, fell to the ground having been rendered unconscious and unable to break his fall in any way.

“The complainer’s head struck the ground with force, resulting in a laceration.”

A door supervisor nearby heard a “loud noise” and turned to see the complainer lying on the ground unconscious, bleeding from his head.

Fraser walked off, looking back several times before leaving the area.

Staff called the police and an ambulance to take Fraser to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He was found to have sustained a large laceration to the top of his head which required six stitches to close.

He also sustained bruising to his right eye and pain to his jaw.

Argument inside bar

Fraser, of Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to severe injury.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said her client “does not seek to condone his behaviour”.

She explained that an allegation had been made within their social circle about the complainer’s conduct with a female.

Ms Gracie said: “He never got involved in that but was aware of it.”

On the night in question, she said there had been an argument about a woman receiving unwanted attention from the complainer.

She said Fraser walked away but was still upset about the incident and, on seeing the man outside, lashed out.

The solicitor added: “I understand he has considerably cut down his alcohol intake.

“The social work report writer is concerned about a custodial sentence having a significant impact on Mr Fraser’s mental health.”

‘The consequences can be pretty catastrophic’

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Fraser: “I’m going to impose a community disposal.

“I’m hoping this will be a matter you can move on from and not bother the courts again.

“Now you know it doesn’t matter whether it’s one punch or 10, the consequences can be pretty catastrophic.

“I’m glad to hear you’ve cut down on your drinking.”

She imposed 225 hours of unpaid work, 20 months of supervision and a nine-month curfew.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.