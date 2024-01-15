Savage Aberdeen city centre attacker left victim with nose split apart

A violent thug has been caged over two vicious attacks on men in Aberdeen city centre in the early hours of the morning.

Liam King left one of his victims so severely injured the cartilage and his septum were visible through a gaping nose wound.

The other was knocked out in a seemingly out-of-the-blue attack on Langstane Place.

King, 23, is now behind bars after admitting the disturbing attacks.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the first incident happened around 2.20am on February 10 last year.

King was part of a group of males walking along Langstane Place when his victim stopped and engaged in conversation with them.

‘His septum could be seen through the wound’

Despite the conversation appearing to be amicable, King suddenly lashed out and punched the man to the head, knocking him unconscious and causing him to fall to the ground.

The male did not report the incident to the police and appeared not to require medical attention.

King was identified from CCTV footage but was not traced at that time.

The second incident, also on Langstane Place, happened around 2am on February 26 last year.

King was again with a group of other males when they encountered his second victim, who knew him.

King shouted “come on then” at the man and “adopted an aggressive demeanour”.

The male then engaged in a short bout of “shadow boxing” with another member of King’s group, during which they both pretended to punch each other without making contact.

Ms Simpson told the court: “The accused then ran towards the complainer and attempted to kick him in the face twice.

“The accused repeatedly punched the complainer on the head and body.

“He placed the complainer in a headlock and struggled with him, which caused them both to fall to the ground.

“The accused was pulled off the complainer by security staff from a nearby premises.”

CCTV operators directed nearby police officers to attend and King fled the scene.

He was traced a short distance away.

Ms Simpson said: “When the officers arrived, the complainer was bleeding profusely from his nose.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and found to have sustained a significant injury to his nose.

“He had a laceration on the left side of his nose which was 1.5-2 inches long.

‘Genuinely horrified’

“It was a full-thickness laceration which had cut through the cartilage at the outside of his nose.

“His septum could be seen through the wound.”

The male also had a smaller laceration to the skin between his nostrils.

The injuries needed to be closed in three layers using a total of 27 stitches.

They will leave permanent scarring.

King, of Kittybrewster Square, Aberdeen, pled guilty to charges of assault and assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said his client, who is already serving a separate prison sentence, had no recollection of the offences.

He said King was “genuinely horrified” when he learned what he had done.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis jailed King for two years, consecutive to his current sentence.

He also imposed a 12-month supervised release order.

