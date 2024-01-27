Violent Inverness domestic abuser who choked partner spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Violent Inverness domestic abuser who choked partner spared jail

Fabian Mattis has been banned from approaching or contacting his ex after he put his hands round her neck and compressed her breathing.

By Jenni Gee
Fabian Mattis appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing. Image: DC Thomson
A man who choked his partner and flung her onto a coffee table during a course of abusive behaviour has been spared jail.

Fabian Mattis had been living with his partner, but their relationship encountered problems when he suspected her of infidelity, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

On one occasion he put his hands around her neck and squeezed and on another he grabbed her by the arm and propelled her onto the piece of furniture.

Mattis, 20, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner between May 1 and September 17 of last year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that the couple had been in a relationship for two and a half years and were living together at an address in Inverness at the time of the offending.

Abuser suspected infidelity

She said the woman reported there had been “a number of arguments, due to him thinking that she was cheating on him but he had never previously been violent”.

However, in July of last year the pair had an argument and Mattis grabbed her wrist and then put his hands around her neck.

“She recalled the pressure increasing,” Ms Silver told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

The woman left the property but returned later because she was “concerned” about Mattis, at which point: “He refused to let her into the house. He has grabbed her and thrown her to the floor.”

In September of last year, the woman told Mattis the relationship was over – which he “refused to accept”, so she left their shared home to stay with her mother.

When she returned and again stated that the relationship was over an argument broke out, during which Mattis “grabbed her by the arm and flung her onto the coffee table”.

Defence solicitor David Patterson said there was “no intention to reconcile” and added: “He does understand his conduct was unacceptable.”

He added that his client, a first offender, “does accept that he has a lot to learn”.

‘What we have is effectively a strangling’

Sheriff Matheson commented: “What we have is effectively a strangling.”

She told Mattis: “I view this to be serious domestic offending, which is concerning in view of your young age.

“I am persuaded there is an alternative to imposing a custodial sentence.”

She placed Mattis on a community payback order with 225 hours of unpaid work in the community and social work supervision.

She included a programme requirement that he complete the Caledonian Men’s Programme telling him it was “to address your propensity for domestic offending”.

The sheriff also imposed a non-harassment order preventing Mattis, of Seaforth Road, Nairn, from approaching or contacting the complainer for 20 months.

 

