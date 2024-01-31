Former Moray teacher had indecent images of children

A former Moray history teacher has been placed on the sex offenders register after being caught with indecent images of children.

Mark McMinn appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children.

The charge detailed that the offence took place between October 1 2013 and September 8 2018 at an address in Cathedral Road, Elgin, or elsewhere.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for McMinn, told the court her 45-year-old client had previously worked as a teacher, but had lost that employment as a result of the charge.

It is understood that McMinn previously worked at Speyside High School.

‘A very small number of images’

Conceding that the material found did contain a “moving image video”, Ms Russell told Sheriff Iain Cruickshank: “We are dealing here with a very small number of images.”

Ms Russell said there were 18 in total and the majority were category C – the least serious.

The defence agent told the court that her client was a “first-time offender” with no matters outstanding in the courts.

Referring to recommendations in a presentencing report that McMinn undertake a sex offenders programme, Ms Russell said: “The root of his offending is something that they feel they can assist with.”

Former Moray teacher placed on register

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told McMinn: “In the circumstances, I’m going to make you subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and a program requirement to attend and participate in the Moray Sex Offenders Programme – as an alternative to a custodial sentence.”

He also made McMinn, of Moss Street, Elgin, subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register for a period of 18 months.

Speaking after the verdict, a spokesperson for Moray Council told the Press and Journal: “While we cannot comment on the specifics of cases, we can confirm that Mr McMinn is no longer employed by Moray Council.”