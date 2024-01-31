Former Moray teacher had indecent images of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Moray teacher had indecent images of children

Mark McMinn was placed on the sex offenders register but spared jail after he admitted the charge at Inverness Sheriff Court.

By Jenni Gee
Mark McMinn was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mark McMinn was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A former Moray history teacher has been placed on the sex offenders register after being caught with indecent images of children.

Mark McMinn appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children.

The charge detailed that the offence took place between October 1 2013 and September 8 2018 at an address in Cathedral Road, Elgin, or elsewhere.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for McMinn, told the court her 45-year-old client had previously worked as a teacher, but had lost that employment as a result of the charge.

It is understood that McMinn previously worked at Speyside High School.

‘A very small number of images’

Conceding that the material found did contain a “moving image video”, Ms Russell told Sheriff Iain Cruickshank: “We are dealing here with a very small number of images.”

Ms Russell said there were 18 in total and the majority were category C – the least serious.

The defence agent told the court that her client was a “first-time offender” with no matters outstanding in the courts.

Referring to recommendations in a presentencing report that McMinn undertake a sex offenders programme, Ms Russell said: “The root of his offending is something that they feel they can assist with.”

Former Moray teacher placed on register

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told McMinn: “In the circumstances, I’m going to make you subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and a program requirement to attend and participate in the Moray Sex Offenders Programme – as an alternative to a custodial sentence.”

He also made McMinn, of Moss Street, Elgin, subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register for a period of 18 months.

Speaking after the verdict, a spokesperson for Moray Council told the Press and Journal: “While we cannot comment on the specifics of cases, we can confirm that Mr McMinn is no longer employed by Moray Council.”

 

