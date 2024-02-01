Peterhead man jailed for threatening neighbour with knife after he refused to give him cigarettes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead man jailed for threatening neighbour with knife after he refused to give him cigarettes

Asked by police why he had a knife, John McGowan replied: "Because they would not give me fags"

By Joanne Warnock
Peterhead Sheriff Court
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A Peterhead man has been jailed after threatening his neighbour with a knife for not giving him any cigarettes.

Wheelchair-bound John McGowan, 58, appeared from custody in Peterhead Sheriff Court to hear his sentence.

Fiscal depute Peter Finnon told the court McGowan, who is on remand for another matter, had knocked on his neighbour’s door on August 12 last year asking her to give him cigarettes.

When she explained she did not have any cigarettes to give him, McGowan became angry.

Mr Finnon said: “He became aggressive and said he was in the mafia and would cause her harm.

“She closed the door.

“A short time later [McGowan] went back to the door, which was answered by the male partner of the neighbour – who observed him holding a knife.”

‘You can’t threaten people with a knife if they don’t give you cigarettes’

McGowan, the court was told, started to threaten the man and again demanded cigarettes, but the neighbour closed the door and rang the police.

“McGowan began kicking and shouting and was banging on the door of the address when the police attended,” Mr Finnon said.

“He was found with a knife in his possession.

“The police said to him, ‘you can’t threaten people with a knife if they don’t give you cigarettes’. He replied – ‘I f***ing can’.”

“And asked why he had a knife? He said – ‘because they would not give me fags’.”

Whilst being arrested, McGowan began threatening to kill the officers and called them racist names.

Mr Finnon told the court McGowan had called them “foreign c**ts’ and said they “should not be in the country” and said, “I will kill you and your family – I will bury you first”.

McGowan’s defence agent Marianne Milligan said her client’s behaviour was “bizarre” and “unhinged” and a psychiatric report had classed him as being vulnerable.

‘You are clearly the author of your own misfortune’

She added: “He is still not on medication,” and asked for him to be dealt with by way of a community payback order.

Sheriff Annella Cowan said she did not know how she could do that given he was already in custody “for an indefinite period”.

On sentencing McGowan to three months in prison, Sheriff Cowan said: “I have read all that relates to you very carefully, you are clearly the author of your own misfortune.

“You know perfectly well what you’re doing, and you could stop if you wanted to.

“It is not up to you to threaten neighbours with a knife and make unpleasant remarks just because you wanted a cigarette.”

McGowan’s address was listed as King Street, Peterhead.

