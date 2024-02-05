Dingwall man spared jail after threatening behaviour towards new mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Dingwall man spared jail after threatening behaviour towards new mum

Sandon Urquhart's on/off partner had just returned home from hospital with her first baby when he arrived drunk and demanded to be let in.

By Jenni Gee
Sandon Urquhart was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Sandon Urquhart was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson

A man who turned up drunk at a new mum’s door demanding to be allowed in has been handed unpaid work in the community.

Sandon Urquhart told the woman “open this door in 10 seconds or I’m coming through”.

He was later spotted on a Ring doorbell camera outside her home, in breach of bail conditions to stay away from her.

Urquhart, 25, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, one of breaching his bail conditions and another of breaching a court-imposed curfew.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court that Urquhart and the woman had been in an “on and off relationship for a number of years” prior to the incident on April 22 last year.

Victim had just given birth

On that date, the woman concerned had just returned from Raigmore Hospital to her Inverness home after giving birth to her first child.

After exchanging texts with Urquhart throughout the day, he arrived at her home around 6pm, before heading back out to “get food”.

“He was away for a period of time and arrived back around 9pm,” Mr McLennan told the court.

When the woman met him at the door he “appeared to have been drinking heavily since she last saw him” and “appeared intoxicated”.

As a result of this, the woman locked the front door, at which point Urquhart began to shout and swear, stating: “Open this door in 10 seconds or I’m coming through,”

The woman’s mother then contacted police.

When officers arrived a neighbour, who had been watching Urquhart banging on the door, told officers he had also “made threats that he was going to come around to her house to fight her son”.

Urquhart was traced by officers who took him to Burnett Road Police Station where he was cautioned and charged. He was later released on bail with a condition that he stay away from the woman.

Ex ignored order to stay away

However, around 8pm on June 14 the woman’s mother received a notification from the Ring doorbell at their home, showing Urquhart at the front door.

A charge from the same date details how he “attended at the locus uninvited”, “acted in an aggressive manner” and “uttered threats of violence” directed at his former partner.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Urquhart, told the court his client had been “in a bad place” at the time of the offences and had been “drinking too much”.

He told Sheriff Gary Aitken that the relationship was now over and said: “He understands he behaviour was unacceptable.”

Mr Gowans said: “He has had a wake-up call and seems to have got himself on the straight and narrow.

“Has no desire to be back here, or in any other court, again.”

Sheriff Aitken placed Urqhuart, of Tulloch Square, Dingwall, on community payback orders requiring him to complete 210 hours of unpaid work in the community within two years.

He also imposed a non-harassment order preventing Urquhart from approaching or contacting the woman for two years.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Sandon Urquhart was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – stripper's sex attacks and a paedophile teacher
Headteacher Anna Royle was found guilty of drink-driving after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen headteacher found guilty of drink-driving - for the SECOND time
Domestic abuser survivors Lorna Buchanan and Mattison May.
'He no longer holds any power over me': Survivors open up about life after…
Sandon Urquhart was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Woman handed unpaid work for third drug dealing conviction
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Repeat drink-driver who hit 114mph on AWPR given ban
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Four men charged after £100,000 cannabis farm found in Aberdeen city-centre
Sandon Urquhart was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
HGV driver flipped lorry into field with remnants of previous night's cocaine in system
Sandon Urquhart was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Man jailed for knifing best friend who lost an eye in the bloody ordeal
Sandon Urquhart was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Inverness takeaway workers targeted in racially aggravated assault
Sandon Urquhart was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Man threatened neighbour with hammer because he thought he'd stolen his alcohol