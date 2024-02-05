Abusive Aberdeen man claims he was talking about meatballs not being homophobic

A man who went on a foul-mouthed rant at police officers tried to claim he was referring to the “Welsh delicacy” faggots, not the homophobic slur.

Stuart Cooke flew into a vitriolic rage when told he was to be kept in custody for an unrelated matter and let rip with an expletive-ridden verbal onslaught.

During the rant, the 33-year-old used the homophobic slur towards officers and was charged as a result.

Cooke protested his innocence by claiming he had been talking about meatballs known as faggots – traditionally made from pigs’ hearts and other offal.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at Kittybrewster police station just after 3am on October 29.

‘Lost his temper’

She said the officer informed Cooke he was to remain in custody for a bail order hearing at court later that day.

Mrs Williams said: “Unhappy about this, he proceeded to shout and swear at officers.”

Among the insults, Cooke called officers “t****” and repeatedly labelled them “f***ing f******”.

He was cautioned and charged over his antics, and replied: “Faggots are a Welsh delicacy.”

Cooke pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said her client had been taken into custody over an alleged bail breach.

However, when officers told him he would not be prosecuted for that matter he assumed he was going to be released.

But on learning he was to remain in custody, Cooke, who the court heard has borderline personality disorder, “lost his temper”.

Sheriff David Sutherland ordered Cooke, of Nigg Kirk Road, Aberdeen, to complete 40 hours of unpaid work.

