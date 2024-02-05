Abusive Aberdeen man claims he was talking about meatballs not being homophobic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abusive Aberdeen man claims he was talking about meatballs not being homophobic

Stuart Cooke flew into a vitriolic rage when told he was being kept in custody and let rip with an expletive-ridden verbal onslaught.

By Danny McKay
A photo of Faggots (meatballs), Chips And Peas, which a man in aberdeen was claiming he was referring to when using the homophobic slur
Stuart Cooke claims he was speaking about the meatball dish faggots when he started hurling abuse at police officers. Image: Food And Drink/Shutterstock

A man who went on a foul-mouthed rant at police officers tried to claim he was referring to the “Welsh delicacy” faggots, not the homophobic slur.

Stuart Cooke flew into a vitriolic rage when told he was to be kept in custody for an unrelated matter and let rip with an expletive-ridden verbal onslaught.

During the rant, the 33-year-old used the homophobic slur towards officers and was charged as a result.

Cooke protested his innocence by claiming he had been talking about meatballs known as faggots – traditionally made from pigs’ hearts and other offal.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at Kittybrewster police station just after 3am on October 29.

‘Lost his temper’

She said the officer informed Cooke he was to remain in custody for a bail order hearing at court later that day.

Mrs Williams said: “Unhappy about this, he proceeded to shout and swear at officers.”

Among the insults, Cooke called officers “t****” and repeatedly labelled them “f***ing f******”.

He was cautioned and charged over his antics, and replied: “Faggots are a Welsh delicacy.”

Cooke pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said her client had been taken into custody over an alleged bail breach.

However, when officers told him he would not be prosecuted for that matter he assumed he was going to be released.

But on learning he was to remain in custody, Cooke, who the court heard has borderline personality disorder, “lost his temper”.

Sheriff David Sutherland ordered Cooke, of Nigg Kirk Road, Aberdeen, to complete 40 hours of unpaid work.

