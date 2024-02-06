Man ordered to pay police officer £50 compensation for tripping her up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man ordered to pay police officer £50 compensation for tripping her up

Raimonds Priskurels lashed out at the officer when she tried to intervene and keep the peace during a "disturbance" on West High Street in Inverurie.

By Danny McKay
Raimonds Priskurels lashed out during the disturbance on West High Street in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Raimonds Priskurels lashed out during the disturbance on West High Street in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson

A man has been ordered to pay a female police officer £50 compensation after he tripped her up on an Inverurie street.

Raimonds Priskurels lashed out at the officer when she tried to intervene and keep the peace during a “disturbance” on West High Street.

The 42-year-old had been assaulting the other male and so was restrained by police but managed to kick out and trip up the officer.

But now, Priskurels has been ordered to pay both his victims compensation.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on January 29 last year.

Accused said he was ‘sorry’ for assaults

She said: “Police were on mobile patrol and observed a disturbance, the accused and the complainer having a confrontation.

“Police intervenes, trying to create a distance between the two of them.”

However, Priskurels managed to land a kick on the man, causing him to fall into the road.

Mrs Williams said: “As a result, the police restrained the accused at which point he kicked out, causing a constable to trip up.”

Priskurels, of Charles Gardens, Inverurie, pled guilty to charges of assault and assaulting a police officer.

Appearing without a solicitor, Priskurels told the court he was “sorry” for what he had done.

Sheriff David Sutherland fined him £370 and ordered him to pay a further £50 to each of his victims as compensation.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Raimonds Priskurels lashed out during the disturbance on West High Street in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man given football ban after mass brawl with Aberdeen and Rangers fans
A photo of Keith Rollinson and a photo of floral tributes
Boy, 15, accused of murdering Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson
Flower bud of cannabis Satival
Five men in court after police seize more than £1.2 million of cannabis in…
Buses parked at Elgin bus station.
Demand for stronger protections for bus drivers after death of Stagecoach worker in Elgin
A police car outside the kincorth property
'It's heartbreaking': Neighbours in shock as police remain at Kincorth property after baby boy…
A photo of Faggots (meatballs), Chips And Peas, which a man in aberdeen was claiming he was referring to when using the homophobic slur
Abusive Aberdeen man claims he was talking about meatballs not being homophobic
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen pensioner, 71, bombarded ex with chilling threats
A drug raid being carried out in Aberdeen.
Cannabis factory worth £1.1 million shut down near Turriff
Raimonds Priskurels lashed out during the disturbance on West High Street in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Dingwall man spared jail after threatening behaviour towards new mum
Raimonds Priskurels lashed out during the disturbance on West High Street in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – stripper's sex attacks and a paedophile teacher