Man ordered to pay police officer £50 compensation for tripping her up

A man has been ordered to pay a female police officer £50 compensation after he tripped her up on an Inverurie street.

Raimonds Priskurels lashed out at the officer when she tried to intervene and keep the peace during a “disturbance” on West High Street.

The 42-year-old had been assaulting the other male and so was restrained by police but managed to kick out and trip up the officer.

But now, Priskurels has been ordered to pay both his victims compensation.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on January 29 last year.

Accused said he was ‘sorry’ for assaults

She said: “Police were on mobile patrol and observed a disturbance, the accused and the complainer having a confrontation.

“Police intervenes, trying to create a distance between the two of them.”

However, Priskurels managed to land a kick on the man, causing him to fall into the road.

Mrs Williams said: “As a result, the police restrained the accused at which point he kicked out, causing a constable to trip up.”

Priskurels, of Charles Gardens, Inverurie, pled guilty to charges of assault and assaulting a police officer.

Appearing without a solicitor, Priskurels told the court he was “sorry” for what he had done.

Sheriff David Sutherland fined him £370 and ordered him to pay a further £50 to each of his victims as compensation.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.