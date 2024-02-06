‘Obnoxious’ white van man blocked supercars from overtaking on NC500 – then crashed into McLaren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Obnoxious’ white van man blocked supercars from overtaking on NC500 – then crashed into McLaren

Jason Webber swerved into the opposing carriageway to stop the convoy overtaking on the A832 but accidentally accelerated into the side of the expensive sports car.

By Jenni Gee
A white van driver who tried to “police” the actions of a convoy of supercars on the NC500 found himself in the dock after crashing into one of them.

Jason Webber swerved his white Nissan van onto the opposite carriageway to stop the high-performance vehicles overtaking him on the A832 near Loch Maree.

But the delivery man’s “obnoxious” actions ended up causing an accident when he accelerated into the path of a McLaren as it attempted to pass him by.

Webber, 49, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving on April 5 of last year.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court it was between 10am and 11am when a witness travelling west on the A832 between Kinlochewe and Kerrydale described being overtaken by a white van, followed by a convoy of supercars.

He said the first vehicle in the convoy had begun to approach the van, which was travelling at approximately 50mph.

Van ‘swerved’ onto opposite carriageway

“It attempted to overtake the van at the first opportunity, at which point the van has swerved onto the other side of the road.”

The fiscal depute told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald: “They tried to overtake three or four times. On each occasion, the van swerved into the opposite carriageway.”

When the vehicles reached a stretch of single-track road, witnesses saw Webber’s van pull into a passing place and come to a stop.

Mr Weir said the McLaren had seen this as “an opportunity to overtake” and had pulled out accordingly, at which point Webber “accelerated directly into his vehicle at an angle”

Police were contacted and went to Webber’s home, where he confirmed he had been driving the vehicle at the time.

When he was cautioned he replied that the other driver was “not exactly telling the truth”.

Van driver ‘annoyed’ about NC500 supercars

After listening to the circumstances Sheriff MacDonald noted: “He was annoyed about supercars on the NC500.”

Webber’s solicitor David Patterson confirmed that his client, who was working as a delivery driver at the time, had “tried to police the road himself”.

He added: “He now understands it isn’t his role to do so.”

“He recalls hearing the convoy of supercars before seeing them.

“He has put himself in the middle of the road, he is just being obnoxious.”

He conceded that his client ought to have simply contacted the authorities if he had concerns about how the cars were being driven.

Mr Patterson told the sheriff that the eventual collision had been the result of his client misreading the situation as he pulled into the passing place.

He said the van driver had thought the McLaren was pulling in behind him and, in an effort to avoid a fight, had decided to pull off just as the other vehicle came round him.

Ashamed and remorseful

“He is completely ashamed and completely remorseful,” Mr Patterson said.

Sheriff McDonald told Webber, of Blackwell Avenue, Culloden: “This type of obnoxious driving where you think you can control what everybody else on the road is doing is really not good.”

The sheriff said that despite an initial instinct to disqualify Webber she was instead going to award him nine penalty points – meaning he will need to “drive very carefully” in future.

She also fined him £600.

