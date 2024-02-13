Fearless Aberdeen gran sends masked home intruder packing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fearless Aberdeen gran sends masked home intruder packing

Brandon Phillips took a spade to the living room window of the woman's home on Cairnwell Drive before clambering inside.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen granny was woken in the middle of the night by a masked man breaking into her house but challenged the intruder and sent him packing.

The 20-year-old not only woke up the occupant of the Mastrick address but also her neighbours, who looked on in shock as he climbed inside.

But the would-be thief quickly turned on his heels and fled as the fearless gran came downstairs and challenged him.

The night intruder would later be caught when his DNA was found on the spade he left at the scene.

Phillips behind bars

Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened just before 4am on July 10 2022.

He said the woman was in bed upstairs when she heard someone trying her front door.

As her grandson was out, she assumed this was him and did not get up to check.

Mr Rogers said: “A short time later, she heard a loud smashing sound coming from the living room window.

“At this time, neighbours across the street also heard this noise and looked out of their respective windows and observed a male, the accused, wearing all black and his face covered using an unidentified item to break the window before climbing inside.”

The startled grandmother then got up and made her way downstairs to check on her dogs who had started barking.

DNA snared night intruder

On seeing Phillips climbing through her shattered window, she challenged him and he immediately “jumped back through the window and ran down a nearby lane”.

Police attended and recovered the spade outside the property. It was analysed forensically and had Phillips’ DNA on the handle.

Phillips, of Ash-hill Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to housebreaking with intent to steal.

Defence agent David Sutherland said that due to other matters only a custodial sentence could be imposed.

He also highlighted his client’s young age.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis handed Phillips eight months’ detention.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

