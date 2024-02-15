Victim’s fury after Aberdeen policeman escapes punishment over terrifying woodland threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Victim’s fury after Aberdeen policeman escapes punishment over terrifying woodland threats

Michael Tindal's victim says she is "disgusted" after a sheriff admonished the officer of acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

By David McPhee
Police officer Michael Tindal pleaded guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour towards a mum who was walking in a woodland area of Cove. Image: DC Thomson.
Police officer Michael Tindal pleaded guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour towards a mum who was walking in a woodland area of Cove. Image: DC Thomson.

The victim of an off-duty police officer who verbally and physically accosted her as she walked her dogs in woodland says she is “disgusted” by a sheriff’s decision to let him off without punishment.

Michael Tindal, 37, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards the terrified mum as walked through Cove Community Woodland with her dogs and baby in a pram.

Tindal – who was initially charged with assaulting the woman by twisting her arm up her back – admitted a lesser charge of causing her alarm by shouting and placing his hand on her shoulder.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston admonished Tindal, of Cove Wynd, Cove Bay, which means it will be recorded as a conviction and will appear on his criminal record but he will receive no other penalty.

Tindal’s 38-year-old victim – who does not want to be named – described him as a “coward and a bully” and said she was “disgusted” by the outcome as she had wanted her day in court.

“This is not the type of person we want policing the streets,” she said.

“I wanted to take this to court but by him pleading guilty I feel my voice hasn’t been heard.

“I’ve lost all faith in the criminal justice system and the police over this.”

‘I thought I had run into a mad man in the woods’

She described the terrifying altercation, in which a ranting and raving Tindal approached her.

“He was shouting in my face and telling me he was the police – I thought I had run into a mad man in the woods,” she said.

“I thought ‘I’m in the woods with a baby and I’ve run into a psycho’.”

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that at 2.20pm the woman was pushing her baby in a pram while walking her dogs when she encountered Tindal, who was also walking his dogs.

“What transpired is that her dogs went near the accused’s dogs, which resulted in him shouting and swearing towards her,” the fiscal depute said.

“He approached her and said, ‘get your f****** dogs on the lead if they cannot do what they are told’ and that he is sick of his dogs being attacked.

“Thereafter a confrontation was continued between the pair, with the complainer struggling to attach the lead to her dog.

“The accused then said that he wished to have her name so he could report her to the dog warden.”

According to Mr McMann, Tindal then placed his hand on the woman’s shoulder and attempted to stop her from leaving – this resulted in her panicking and screaming.

Members of the public were alerted by the screaming and made sure Tindal stayed at the scene until police were contacted.

‘My heart was pumping out of my chest’

The woman said that during the frightening incident Tindal put his hand on her and stated: “We’re going to sort this out. We’re going to sort this out.”

She said Tindal then fell “completely silent”.

“My heart was pumping out of my chest. I did not know what he was going to do,” she added.

In the dock, Tindal pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at a woman who was unknown to him and placing his hand on her.

Police officer Michael Tindal was admonished after he admitted to threatening or abusive behaviour towards a mum. Image: DC Thomson.

Defence advocate Gareth Jones told the court that Tindal had been a serving police officer since 2009 and was someone who had an “exemplary work history”.

He stated Tindal had been out walking his dogs that day – both of which were trained gun dogs – when they encountered the complainer’s dogs which were “off the lead”.

“It is Mr Tindal’s position that one of those dogs bit his dog on the leg causing it to yelp,” Mr Jones said.

“He accepts that he was overly protective of that dog because it has been attacked before – and it’s with that background that he approached the complainer.”

Mr Jones said this moment was the “catalyst” for an argument between Tindal and the woman, adding that his client “accepts that he shouted and swore and amongst of other things to get her f****** dog on the lead.”

The advocate continued: “That led to the complainer announcing that she was going to call the police, and, in that context, he revealed he was a police officer.

“She went to leave and he placed his hand on her shoulder to prevent her from doing so in an effort to continue this argument.

“He accepts now with the benefit of hindsight he should have let it go – it was a bad decision that have resulted in devastating consequences for him.”

Cop on ‘restricted duties’ due to incident

Mr Jones revealed Tindal had been on “restricted duties behind desk” for 15 months since the incident.

He will also face an internal police investigation into his actions which Mr Jones said could have “extreme consequences” as far as Tindal’s “continued employment in the police service is concerned”.

“He has been punished on this to some extent already,” Mr Jones added.

Sentencing Tindal, Sheriff Johnston told the police officer that she did not consider this to be a “trivial incident”.

“This may have had an impact on the complainer who was made subject to threatening behaviour by you, and you attempted to stop her leaving the locus,” she said.

However, Sheriff Johnston concluded that she felt Tindal had “already been punished” in terms of his restricted police duties and so admonished him.

Outside court, The Press and Journal asked Tindal if he wished to apologise to his victim but the police officer stayed silent and walked off.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Robert Razey. Image: Facebook
Danger driver jailed and hit with eight-year roads ban after reversing at police
Victoriana, based in Alness, Ross-shire.
Pair who carried out 'broad daylight' attack in Alness sentenced
Tesco on Rousay Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Man hit Tesco security guard in head with vodka bottle
Edgar Teniuch. Image: DC Thomson
Man put on register for sexually assaulting Aberdeen police officer by kissing her hand
Piran Ditta Khan is on trial accused of murdering Pc Sharon Beshenivsky Picture shows; Piran Ditta Khan is on trial accused of murdering Pc Sharon Beshenivsky. N/A. Supplied by Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire
Former Aberdeen restaurant boss accused of murdering police officer
Police attended reports of a car crashing into a building at the Stepping Stones Nursery in Inverurie. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man admits injuring boy, 4, by crashing through Inverurie nursery window
Ian Gray outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Barred pub punter lost fruit machine jackpot - and his freedom
Police and ambulance services at Premier Inn. Image: Ben Hendry.
Man in court on weapon charge after Aberdeen Premier Inn incident
Inverness Justice Centre
Man jailed for baton attack on family friend in her own home
To go with story by David McPhee. Parents of mauled toddler urge police to find missing danger dog Picture shows; Staffordshire terrier cross called Benji was sold in a field by it's owner after it attacked a toddler and a delivery driver, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: N/A Date; 13/02/2024
Parents of mauled toddler urge police to find missing dog as force apologises for…