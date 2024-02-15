Lossiemouth woods cordoned off as investigation launched into ‘unexplained’ death

Police have cordoned off an area of woodland in the Lossiemouth area; 24 hours after a body was found.

Detectives and forensic teams have been combing Oakenhead Wood today as part of a major investigation.

On Wednesday, officers confirmed a woman’s body had been discovered in the Moray town during searches for missing Mary Fraser.

The 57-year-old was last seen in the Dean Terrace area at around 8am on Tuesday.

Formal identification has yet to take place but her family have been made aware.

Forensic teams combed the scene where body was discovered

The death is currently being treated as unexplained prompting a large police presence in the area.

Police tape has been erected in an area of Oakenhead Wood today as forensic teams, dressed in white suits, gathered any potential evidence.

Officers stood on guard manning the cordon as teams carried out their investigations.

Pictures taken at the scene show forensic experts walking around with an evidence bag while chatting to officers at the scene.

HM Coastguard teams were also on hand to assist, directing people away from the area.

Police have confirmed inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

In a statement, a police spokesman said: “The body of a woman has been found in Lossiemouth during searches for a missing person.

“She is yet to be formally identified but the family of Mary Fraser, 57, who had been reported missing in the area has been informed.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”