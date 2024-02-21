Murder accused caught outside dead Highland man’s home with latex gloves and labradoodle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Murder accused caught outside dead Highland man’s home with latex gloves and labradoodle

Ian Connell denies strangling former Alness man Donald Patience to death at his house in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester.

By Kim Pilling
Donald Patience, originally from Alness, was strangled to death at his home in Greater Manchester.
Donald Patience, originally from Alness, was strangled to death at his home in Greater Manchester.

A Highland dog owner’s decomposing body was discovered in his home shortly after a burglary suspect told police he was asked to break in and take his labradoodle for a walk, a court heard.

Donald Patience, 45, originally from Alness, was found underneath a duvet cover by officers who responded to reports of a burglary at his end terrace house in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, on the morning of August 22 last year.

Ian Connell, 39, is on trial at Manchester Court accused of murdering Mr Patience by strangling him at the address at some time from August 19 onwards.

The court previously heard a postman called 999 when he saw a male figure climbing through a rear window of the property in Ainsworth Road and heard a noise like someone trying to force entry.

The same male later emerged from the back garden with a “medium-sized, fluffy” white dog on a lead, jurors were told.

Connell was still at the scene with the labradoodle when police arrived to investigate.

Murder accused found in possession of latex gloves

When officers approached he gave his name, date of birth and said he was of no fixed abode.

In a statement read to the court, Pc Alex Lythgoe said: “I asked who did the dog belong to and he said it was his mate Donald’s, who he worked for.

“He said Donald had multiple properties but was currently in Scotland and he had spoken to Donald on the phone and was asked to enter the house and get his dog out.”

Connell went on to explain to the officer that he had a key to the property but it snapped in the door lock, jurors heard.

Pc Lythgoe said: “He said he phoned Donald back who told him to break in and claimed he was taking the dog for a walk when we stopped him.”

The defendant was found to be in possession of a wallet containing Mr Patience’s driving licence and library card, as well as four latex gloves.

Connell was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary before other officers conducted a thorough search of the “unkempt” property and found Mr Patience’s concealed body at the bottom of his staircase.

‘He was strangled to death’

Opening the prosecution case on Tuesday, Michael Hayton KC told jurors that Mr Patience was an “educated man” who had roots in Scotland.

Mr Patience, more commonly known by his middle name Prentice, had access to family money from property, said the prosecutor.

He said “Mr Patience’s access to money and also perhaps his good nature led to others taking advantage of him, abusing his generosity and using his access to funds.

“The Crown say one such person who sought to take advantage in this way was Ian Connell, and money was central to many of the communications between the two men in the lead-up to Mr Patience’s death.

“The only possible explanation for Mr Patience’s death is that pressure was applied to his neck until he was dead. He was strangled to death.

“The most likely explanation is that it followed an argument of some sort about money.”

Mr Patience was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic shortly after midday as police later took his labradoodle to a local animal sanctuary.

Connell, of Duke Street, Bolton, denies the murder of Mr Patience who he later told detectives he loved “like a brother”.
He has also pleaded not guilty to an alternative count of manslaughter.

More from Crime & Courts

Donald Patience, originally from Alness, was strangled to death at his home in Greater Manchester.
Football coach appears in court over alleged assaults during Kincorth youth match
Donald Patience, originally from Alness, was strangled to death at his home in Greater Manchester.
Man goes on trial accused of murdering Highland dog owner
Almeida Fernandes, a stalker who followed a woman throught Aberdeen city centre
'I’m coming home with you': Man bought woman a single rose before stalking her…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man caught with vile sexual images of children as young as 4
Police officer amid warning about rogue traders in Perth
Aberdeen gran turned to crime aged 66 - for the thrill of it
Donald Patience, originally from Alness, was strangled to death at his home in Greater Manchester.
Inverurie Co-op team leader stole £7,000 from safe to cover gambling debts
Hugh Croll, a thief who posed as a gardener and broke into an Aberdeen flat
Thief posed as gardener before breaking into Aberdeen flat
Gillian Moi and Adrian Ogg, Inverurie farm workers who have been handed a ban after animals were found in neglect
Pair handed 10-year ban after farm inspection found animals living in 'squalid' conditions
Peter Albiston, a vulnerable aberdeen adult who received support and turned his life around
Vulnerable Aberdeen adult 'would be dead by now' without support
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
Elgin teen loses licence after admitting careless driving