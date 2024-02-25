Yob who choked and stamped on partner shows ‘little, if any, remorse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Yob who choked and stamped on partner shows ‘little, if any, remorse’

Scott Baxter was convicted by a jury of the troubling attack on his former partner following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A lout found guilty of a sickening assault on his girlfriend has shown “little, if any, remorse”, his own solicitor has admitted.

Scott Baxter was convicted by a jury of the troubling attack on his former partner following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

During the assault, Baxter, 28, repeatedly grabbed the woman, threw her to the floor, and repeatedly punched and kicked her on the head and body.

Additionally, he pinned her to the floor, grabbed and compressed her neck, causing her breathing to become restricted, and stamped on her, all to her severe injury and permanent impairment.

Baxter was also found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during the incident on April 28 2021 at an address in New Pitsligo.

He had denied the charges, but despite being found guilty of them, defence agent Gail Goodfellow said: “He appears to have difficulty accepting not only responsibility, but he appears to have shown little, if any, remorse.”

Mrs Goodfellow told the court: “Standing the jury verdict, I have little to add to the circumstances other than to say it does appear there was no planning or premeditation here.

“He went to the complainer’s home with good intentions of seeing his child.”

Children ‘were clearly upset by the incident’

The solicitor acknowledged child witnesses to the assault “were clearly upset by the incident and continue to be affected by it”.

She added that Baxter’s relationship with his victim was “particularly volatile”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Baxter, of Kinmundy Drive, Westhill, to be supervised for two years and complete the Caledonian programme for domestic offenders.

He also imposed 250 hours of unpaid work, a 10-month curfew and a five-year non-harassment order.

The sentence was imposed as a direct alternative to custody.

As he left the dock, Baxter, who had taken a bag with him in preparation for a possible prison sentence, embraced and kissed his new partner, who attended court with him.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man who bought alcohol for care home absconder given chance to avoid prison
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Patient who was unhappy with his treatment assaulted Aberdeen dentist
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drunk carer abandoned disabled man at Inverurie country music festival
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Jail for Liverpudlian dealer who blocked toilet when he tried to flush £20,000 of…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man bit and threatened to kill police officers who interrupted house party
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Unpaid work for ex-policeman who made threats and brandished knife
Inverness knife man Krzystof Andruczak wearing camouflage and a gas mask armed with a knife. He is now in hospital
Watchdog criticises police after Inverness firearms incident
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
CCTV released in hunt for Aberdeen shop robber
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dons fan made covert sex tape in pub toilets then showed pals on supporters…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dons fan cleared of holding offensive sectarian banner at Ibrox