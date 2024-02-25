Banks o’ Dee and Brora Rangers content with point in bid to stay in title hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks o’ Dee and Brora Rangers content with point in bid to stay in title hunt

The sides drew 2-2 at Spain Park.

By Callum Law
Garry Wood of Banks o' Dee, left, tussles with Paul Brindle of Brora Rangers. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Garry Wood of Banks o' Dee, left, tussles with Paul Brindle of Brora Rangers. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

Banks o’ Dee and Brora Rangers felt a point apiece was a fair result – and neither think it significantly dents their Breedon Highland League title challenge.

The Cattachs twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with the Aberdeen side at Spain Park.

The outcome means Dee are three points behind leaders Brechin City – who they face at Glebe Park on Tuesday – having played a game more.

Brora are 19 points off the summit, but do still hold four games in hand.

Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “It’s disappointing from the perspective of being ahead twice and not seeing the game out.

“But over the piece a draw is probably a fair result.

“It doesn’t really help either side, but I don’t think we’ll look back at the end of the season and think a draw at home to Brora is a bad result.

“They’re a good side who knock the ball about well, but having been ahead twice we’re disappointed not to have seen the game out.

“We just try to concentrate on what we’re doing and see where it takes us.”

Cattachs can’t be counted out

Brora player-assistant manager Josh Meekings added: “Overall I was very pleased with the character in the dressing room and the way we went about our jobs.

“We got our rewards getting an equaliser twice and 2-2 was probably fair assessing the game as a whole.

“We just need to take it one game at a time, we’ve been that many games behind that it’s hard to get a true reflection of how things will pan out.

“It has been a difficult season for us in terms of the fixture backlog, but we don’t want to make excuses and we’ll give it the best go we can.

The Brora Rangers players celebrate their first goal against Banks o’ Dee, which was scored by Mark Nicolson, sixth from right.

“That means taking it game by game and trying to win each game in front of us. That’s how we’ll go about and try to make sure our season doesn’t fizzle out.

“We’re not ruling ourselves out, you keep going. It’s that bit more difficult now because we’re behind, but it’s up to us to catch up and bridge the gap.

“We’ve got big games to come and they may dictate how the season pans out more than the ones recently.”

Spoils shared

Brora had the first chance of note when Paul Brindle rounded goalkeeper Daniel Hoban after exchanging passes with Ali Sutherland. But with the angle against him Brindle hit the right post with his attempted finish and Hoban gathered the loose ball.

Seconds later Dee struck. Lachie MacLeod beat the offside trap to latch onto Chris Antoniazzi’s ball in behind before finishing beyond goalkeeper Danny Gillan.

In the 14th minute the hosts almost added to their lead. Max Alexander’s ball into the box was misjudged by Alex Cooper and Gillan which allowed Michael Philipson to nip in.

However, Tom Kelly got back to hook Philipson’s net-bound shot off the line.

As half-time approached Jordan MacRae broke through on goal following good work by Sutherland, but Hoban was on hand to block.

Ethan Cairns scores for Banks o’ Dee against Brora Rangers.

Five minutes after the break the Cattachs restored parity. Tony Dingwall’s corner from the left was palmed down by Hoban and Mark Nicolson dispatched the loose ball from 12 yards.

The sides traded chances with Hoban doing well to repel Brindle and Gillan making a good stop to thwart Dee sub Garry Wood.

On 72 minutes Banks o’ Dee moved ahead again. Sub Mark Gilmour’s corner from the right was headed on by Kane Winton and sub Ethan Cairns netted from three yards.

Shortly after Wood volleyed wide from Cairns left-wing cross, but Brora responded and claimed their point with an 82nd minute leveller.

Sutherland crossed from the left and MacRae planted a header into the right corner.

