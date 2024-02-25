Unrepentant Aberdeen paedophile jailed after sexually abusing three young girls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Unrepentant Aberdeen paedophile jailed after sexually abusing three young girls

David Drever hurled threats towards the P&J photographer as he was led off to begin his prison sentence.

By David McPhee
Paedophile David Drever showing his middle finger to the camera as he is being led to prison
Paedophile David Drever threatened our photographer as he was led away to prison. Image: DC Thomson.

An unrepentant paedophile who preyed on three little girls in Aberdeen has been jailed and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

David Drever, 38, was convicted by a jury of six charges relating to the sexual abuse of children following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.

In the course of the trial jurors heard from each of his young victims – who gave evidence via police interview – with one girl telling officers that Drever warned her: “Don’t tell your mum.”

Another girl, then aged around 10, was photographed naked by Drever as she slept in her bed.

During his sentencing, Drever was said to still show a “lack of concern” for his victims – the youngest of whom was just six – or appreciate the “significant impact” he has had on their lives.

Drever also had indecent images

It was stated during the trial that between 2015 and 2021, Drever touched one girl – aged between six and 10 – on the body, struck her on the buttocks and asked her to join him in the shower.

Drever also took pictures of her during this period while she slept naked.

The court heard that these photographs were later discovered by the child’s mother and led to Drever also being convicted of possessing indecent child images.

The jury also found Drever guilty of two charges of sexually assaulting a second girl between the ages of nine and 15 years old.

It was stated that at Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and at an address in the city Drever touched the child on the body, on her breasts and on her private parts.

David Drever
David Drever was found guilty of sex assaults involving three girls. Image: Facebook.

Drever was additionally convicted of sexually assaulting a third girl during the New Year period in 2019 by touching her on the body and seizing her breast.

His solicitor, David Sutherland, addressed a social work report into Drever’s background and conceded that it brought up “issues that would be of concern” to the court.

“He is not the first accused who does not accept a jury’s verdict, but, perhaps of more concern, he is also seen as having no insight into his offending,” the solicitor said.

“There is also a lack of concern for the child witnesses or any recognition of how he has acted.”

Mr Sutherland stated that the report also showed his client had displayed a “high level of planning and premeditation” when it came to his crimes.

“I have to accept that with very little difficulty the custodial threshold has been reached,” he added.

David Drever, a paedophile who sexually abused girls in Aberdeen
David Drever was jailed after he sexually abused three young girls in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Threatened P&J photographer as he was led to jail

Sentencing Drever, Sheriff Ian Wallace told him he was “satisfied” that “only a custodial sentence is appropriate in this case”.

“This was a prolonged course of conduct on girls over which you held a position of trust,” he said.

“The conduct is serious and has had a significant impact on your victims.”

Sheriff Wallace sentenced Drever, of Marquis Road, Aberdeen, to 18 months in prison and placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

He also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Drever cannot approach his victims for five years.

As he was led away to prison, Drever ranted and raved while telling a press photographer he would “find out where he lived” and “get him when he gets out”.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a callous conman and a danger dog attack
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Yob who choked and stamped on partner shows 'little, if any, remorse'
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Stephen Dick admitted harbouring a child who had absconded. Picture shows; Stephen Dick. N/A. Supplied by David Love / Facebook Date; Unknown
Man who bought alcohol for care home absconder given chance to avoid prison
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Patient who was unhappy with his treatment assaulted Aberdeen dentist
Rhona Duncan admitted ill-treating and wilfully neglecting a man in her care. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Drunk carer abandoned disabled man at Inverurie country music festival
Inverness Justice Centre
Jail for Liverpudlian dealer who blocked toilet when he tried to flush £20,000 of…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man bit and threatened to kill police officers who interrupted house party
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain Picture shows; Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain dob 11/6/51. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 16/01/2024
Unpaid work for ex-policeman who made threats and brandished knife
Inverness knife man Krzystof Andruczak wearing camouflage and a gas mask armed with a knife. He is now in hospital
Watchdog criticises police after Inverness firearms incident
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. CCTV of a woman police want to trace after a robbery at Keystore, Rosemount Viaduct on Thursday December 21 2023 Picture shows; CCTV of a woman police want to trace after a robbery at Keystore, Rosemount Viaduct on Thursday December 21 2023. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
CCTV released in hunt for Aberdeen shop robber