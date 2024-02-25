Unrepentant Aberdeen paedophile jailed after sexually abusing three young girls

An unrepentant paedophile who preyed on three little girls in Aberdeen has been jailed and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

David Drever, 38, was convicted by a jury of six charges relating to the sexual abuse of children following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.

In the course of the trial jurors heard from each of his young victims – who gave evidence via police interview – with one girl telling officers that Drever warned her: “Don’t tell your mum.”

Another girl, then aged around 10, was photographed naked by Drever as she slept in her bed.

During his sentencing, Drever was said to still show a “lack of concern” for his victims – the youngest of whom was just six – or appreciate the “significant impact” he has had on their lives.

Drever also had indecent images

It was stated during the trial that between 2015 and 2021, Drever touched one girl – aged between six and 10 – on the body, struck her on the buttocks and asked her to join him in the shower.

Drever also took pictures of her during this period while she slept naked.

The court heard that these photographs were later discovered by the child’s mother and led to Drever also being convicted of possessing indecent child images.

The jury also found Drever guilty of two charges of sexually assaulting a second girl between the ages of nine and 15 years old.

It was stated that at Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and at an address in the city Drever touched the child on the body, on her breasts and on her private parts.

Drever was additionally convicted of sexually assaulting a third girl during the New Year period in 2019 by touching her on the body and seizing her breast.

His solicitor, David Sutherland, addressed a social work report into Drever’s background and conceded that it brought up “issues that would be of concern” to the court.

“He is not the first accused who does not accept a jury’s verdict, but, perhaps of more concern, he is also seen as having no insight into his offending,” the solicitor said.

“There is also a lack of concern for the child witnesses or any recognition of how he has acted.”

Mr Sutherland stated that the report also showed his client had displayed a “high level of planning and premeditation” when it came to his crimes.

“I have to accept that with very little difficulty the custodial threshold has been reached,” he added.

Threatened P&J photographer as he was led to jail

Sentencing Drever, Sheriff Ian Wallace told him he was “satisfied” that “only a custodial sentence is appropriate in this case”.

“This was a prolonged course of conduct on girls over which you held a position of trust,” he said.

“The conduct is serious and has had a significant impact on your victims.”

Sheriff Wallace sentenced Drever, of Marquis Road, Aberdeen, to 18 months in prison and placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

He also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Drever cannot approach his victims for five years.

As he was led away to prison, Drever ranted and raved while telling a press photographer he would “find out where he lived” and “get him when he gets out”.

