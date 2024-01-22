‘Don’t tell your mum’: Man convicted of sex assaults on three Aberdeen girls

A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting three girls in Aberdeen.

David Drever, 38, was convicted following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of six charges of assaulting the children over a six-year period when they were between six and 15 years of age.

The majority of assaults occurred at an address in the city, however, one charge relates to a sexual assault that took place at Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre.

All the girls gave evidence via police interview – with one victim telling an interviewing officer that Drever told her: “Don’t tell your mum.”

Another girl was photographed naked by Drever as she slept in her bed.

It took a jury less than an hour and a half to convict Drever of all six charges against him.

Girls weren’t initially believed

During the trial, jurors also heard from the mother of two of the girls, who stated she was “full of remorse” due to not believing her daughters when they first accused Drever.

She said she “felt she had let her children down”.

In his final speech to the jury, Alan Townsend outlined the charges Drever faced, which included sexually assaulting one girl when she was as young as six.

He stated that between 2015 and 2021, Drever touched the child on the body, struck her on the buttocks and asked her to join him in the shower.

Drever also took pictures of her during this period while she slept naked.

The court heard that these images were later discovered by the child’s mother, for which Drever was additionally convicted of possessing indecent child images.

The jury also found Drever guilty of two charges of sexually assaulting a second girl between the ages of nine and 15 years old.

It was stated that at Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and at an address in the city Drever touched the child on the body, on her breasts and on her private parts.

Drever was additionally convicted of sexually assaulting a third girl during the New Year period in 2019 by touching her on the body and seizing her breast.

Prior to the jury leaving the courtroom to consider its verdict, Mr Townsend said that there were “compelling comparisons” between all of the assaults.

Drever’s solicitor David Sutherland told the jury that his client denied the sexual assaults ever happened and that the girls were not telling the truth.

Following his conviction by majority verdict on all six charges, Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Drever until next month in order to for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

He also placed Drever, of Marquis Road, Aberdeen, on the sex offenders register.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.