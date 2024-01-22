‘Don’t tell your mum’: Man convicted of sex assaults on three Aberdeen girls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Don’t tell your mum’: Man convicted of sex assaults on three Aberdeen girls

David Drever, 38, was convicted following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of six charges of assaulting the girls over a six-year period.

By David McPhee
David Drever has been found guilty of sex assaults involving three girls. Image: Facebook.
A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting three girls in Aberdeen.

David Drever, 38, was convicted following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of six charges of assaulting the children over a six-year period when they were between six and 15 years of age.

The majority of assaults occurred at an address in the city, however, one charge relates to a sexual assault that took place at Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre.

All the girls gave evidence via police interview – with one victim telling an interviewing officer that Drever told her: “Don’t tell your mum.”

Another girl was photographed naked by Drever as she slept in her bed.

It took a jury less than an hour and a half to convict Drever of all six charges against him.

Girls weren’t initially believed

During the trial, jurors also heard from the mother of two of the girls, who stated she was “full of remorse” due to not believing her daughters when they first accused Drever.

She said she “felt she had let her children down”.

In his final speech to the jury, Alan Townsend outlined the charges Drever faced, which included sexually assaulting one girl when she was as young as six.

He stated that between 2015 and 2021, Drever touched the child on the body, struck her on the buttocks and asked her to join him in the shower.

Drever also took pictures of her during this period while she slept naked.

The court heard that these images were later discovered by the child’s mother, for which Drever was additionally convicted of possessing indecent child images.

The jury also found Drever guilty of two charges of sexually assaulting a second girl between the ages of nine and 15 years old.

It was stated that at Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and at an address in the city Drever touched the child on the body, on her breasts and on her private parts.

Drever was additionally convicted of sexually assaulting a third girl during the New Year period in 2019 by touching her on the body and seizing her breast.

Aberdeen man David Drever.
Prior to the jury leaving the courtroom to consider its verdict, Mr Townsend said that there were “compelling comparisons” between all of the assaults.

Drever’s solicitor David Sutherland told the jury that his client denied the sexual assaults ever happened and that the girls were not telling the truth.

Following his conviction by majority verdict on all six charges, Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Drever until next month in order to for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

He also placed Drever, of Marquis Road, Aberdeen, on the sex offenders register.

