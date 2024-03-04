Man who brandished baton following taxi fare row spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who brandished baton following taxi fare row spared jail

William Williamson told officers the taxi driver "tried to charge me £75 for a ride home"

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A man who brandished a baton at a taxi driver following a row over a fare has been spared jail at Inverness Sheriff Court.

William Williamson aggressively kicked the taxi’s door after he was asked to get out of the vehicle and then produced and extended a “police-style” baton, swinging it at the driver.

When officers arrived at the scene in Holm Dell Road, Inverness, Nairn resident Williamson, 20, told them: “He tried to charge me £75 for a ride home.”

Williamson appeared for sentencing on charges of threatening behaviour and assault in relation to the incident.

He was also sentenced for a second assault charge where he also produced a baton.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that on July 25 2022 Williamson had entered a taxi and got into a disagreement with the driver.

Inverness taxi fare dispute led to assault

“Given he wasn’t paying a fare upfront, he was asked to get out of the taxi,” Ms Hood said.

At this point William “aggressively kicked the door of the taxi” before producing the weapon.

“He held a police-style baton, extending it in front of his person, and brandished it towards the witness,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

The accused then “began to lunge towards the witness”.

Police were called and when officers arrived Williamson told them “The taxi driver is a p**** he tried to charge me £75 for a ride home.”

The baton was recovered from inside his jacket.

‘This is what you deserve’

Ms Hood also detailed how on February 7 last year Williamson approached a man on the A96 at Nairn and told him: “This is what you deserve for getting wide with me.”

He then produced a baton and swung it at the witness, who told him to “f*** off” before attempting to leave the scene.

On this occasion, the baton was not recovered.

Defence solicitor David Patterson told Sheriff Gary Aitken that his client had “matured dramatically” following a brief period in custody.

He said there was “no excuse” for the offences, which were committed in a “pretty chaotic” period of his client’s life.

“He was drinking, he was mixing with negative influences. However, his bad attitude was clearly the overriding factor,” the defence agent said.

Mr Patterson said his client had since “shifted that attitude completely”.

Sheriff Aitken told Williamson, of Anne Crescent, Nairn: “Mr Patterson tells me that the penny has finally dropped and you are going to sort your life out.

“That had better be true or you will very soon find yourself back in Polmont – for a lot longer than a week.”

He imposed community payback orders with a year’s supervision and 160 hours of unpaid work in the community.

The sheriff also ordered the forfeiture of the baton.

