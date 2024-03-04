Violent and controlling Aberdeen rapist to be jailed for decade of abuse against three women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Violent and controlling Aberdeen rapist to be jailed for decade of abuse against three women

One rape survivor told The Press and Journal that Callum Gordon was "a bloody animal" whose violence left her struggling with severe anxiety and nightmares.

By Dave Finlay & Bryan Rutherford
Callum Gordon will be sentenced later this month at the High Court in Edinburgh. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Callum Gordon will be sentenced later this month at the High Court in Edinburgh. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson

A violent and controlling Aberdeen rapist who tormented three women with more than a decade of horrible abuse will find out his prison sentence later this month.

Callum Gordon, 33, raped two women and subjected a third to a demeaning sexual assault over the years.

Their ordeals began with his first victim at addresses in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen in 2009.

Gordon repeatedly assaulted her, held her down, shouted, swore, threatened, and pushed her about.

He also dragged the woman by the hair, threw her onto a table and against a wall and throttled her during brutal attacks between January 2009 and August the following year.

Gordon also raped the Tillydrone woman at a house between February and August in 2010, when he put the victim on a bed and took off her lower clothing.

He subjected the woman to unwanted telephone calls during which he made offensive remarks towards her.

Aberdeen rape survivor speaks out against her attacker

His second victim, who’s now a 29-year-old mum of one from Aberdeen but was aged 16 or 17 when their on-off relationship began, told The P&J she felt “glad” about his conviction.

“I felt emotional when I heard the verdicts because it reminded me of everything that he’d done to me but I also felt glad that he’ll be punished for it,” she said.

“I’m hoping it’ll be a long prison sentence because while he’s locked up I’ll feel a lot safer knowing he’s behind bars. He’s a bloody animal. He belongs in prison.”

She suffered at Gordon’s hands between July 2010 and December 2016 at addresses in the Granite City, Peterhead and Huntly.

During the assaults, Gordon grabbed the woman, shook her and slapped her.

On various occasions, he hit her on the head and body, seized her arm and pushed her onto a sofa, grabbed her by the neck, struck her with a metal bar used for doing pull-ups on a door frame during exercise, hit her with a hairbrush, and stamped on her foot.

She explained: “My face has been black and blue and I’ve felt like I’ve had to wear sunglasses to hide it.

“The incident when he stood on my foot was in a Burger King.

“He’d just quizzed me outside the Trinity Centre about what I was doing with my free time and who I was spending it with before he followed me to Burger King.

“Inside, there was a table of boys and as I looked over to them, he whispered in my ear, ‘If you look over at them again, I’m going to punch your f***ing skull in’ and he stamped really hard on my foot.

“If I started another relationship, he’d try to speak to that person. He was awful.

“Another time, he accused me of looking at boys on Facebook with a friend. Then he locked me in the bathroom with him – blocking me from escaping as he stood with his back to the door and he had this metal bar, which he attacked me with – striking me all over my body.

“And when I was getting ready for my night shift at a care home, he didn’t like that I was going to be working alone with a male nurse.

“As I was getting ready for work, he started attacking me with the hairbrush. I actually couldn’t go to my shift.”

Callum Gordon preyed on women in Aberdeen, Peterhead and Huntly

Gordon also repeatedly raped the woman at a house in Huntly between March 2012 and July in 2015, while she was in fear of violence.

He also subjected the woman to threatening or abusive behaviour over a 12-year period, ending in December 2012, at different locations in the north-east.

During the abuse, he kicked and hit the couple’s puppy, threw her property out of a window and shouted, swore and made derogatory remarks.

“If it wasn’t me, it was the dog that was getting it,” she said. “He’s horrible”.

“I had a bowl of spaghetti Bolognese on my knee and the puppy jumped up, which resulted in the bowl of spaghetti going everywhere up the walls.

“Callum hit him so hard. I’ve never heard a dog make a noise like that in my life. It was bad.

“He used to hit the dog with its metal lead and still, to do this day, when he sees it before he gets taken for a walk, he starts shaking and cowering.”

Gordon also questioned the woman about her contact with others.

“He’s had a huge impact on my life,” the rape survivor said, adding: “I now struggle with relationships because of him.

“I’ve got severe long-term anxiety. Sometimes I even have nightmares about it when I’m trying to sleep.

“I’m nervous and anxious when I’m at home and I hear noises at the door.

“All this makes me feel angry because if he hadn’t preyed on me, I wouldn’t be on medication. Instead, I’d be fine. Callum Gordon has affected my life a lot.”

Rape trial hears evidence from three women

Jurors, who eventually convicted Gordon after hearing all the evidence against him during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, were also told about his third victim.

The woman was sexually assaulted by Gordon on July 14 in 2017 after he broke into a flat in Aberdeen.

He directed the woman into a bedroom and instructed her to lie on a bed.

Gordon then questioned her about her contact with other people and pulled down her lower clothing and digitally penetrated her.

The woman was also subjected to verbal and physical abuse by Gordon who shouted and swore at her and repeatedly punched her on the head and kicked her on the body in 2018 at a flat in Aberdeen.

Gordon also subjected a dog to violence when the woman was there as he punched and kicked the animal.

The thug, who is a prisoner at HMP Grampian in Peterhead, had denied a series of charges against him during his most recent prosecution.

However, he was convicted of nine offences after a jury found him guilty of the charges.

After the verdicts were returned, the trial judge Lord Braid told Gordon that he had been convicted of serious offences and added: “A lengthy custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Gordon, who has previous convictions for violence, was placed on the sex offenders register.

The judge deferred sentencing him until later this month after he reads a report to be produced on the offender’s background.

Gordon, who has been in custody since an initial court appearance in 2022, was detained in prison ahead of the sentencing proceedings later this month.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

