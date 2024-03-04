Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle reap rewards from focusing on defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle reap rewards from focusing on defence

Clean sheets against Dunfermline and Morton have helped Inverness find form ahead of the final round of league fixtures.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson celebrates the 2-0 win at Morton with goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson celebrates the 2-0 win at Morton with goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson heaped praise on his defence – starting with goalkeeper Mark Ridgers – for helping secure two successive shut-outs.

The recent 3-3 Championship draw with Partick Thistle prompted swift tactical action at Inverness.

Ferguson, assistant boss Gary Bollan, first-team coach Scott Kellacher and the players made limiting their opponents’ chances a priority.

Since then, ICT have scored late to draw 1-1 at Arbroath, held Dunfermline Athletic 0-0, then, on Saturday, brought Morton’s 16-match unbeaten surge to a halt with a 2-0 win at Cappielow.

It was only the second time this season Caley Thistle have posted two clean sheets in a row.

 

The weekend victory in Inverclyde didn’t move the side up from ninth, but they are just one point behind Queen’s Park, two points behind fifth-placed Dunfermline and seven points away from Morton, who are fourth.

Dunfermline and Airdrie, who are both two points ahead of ICT, meet at East End Park on Tuesday night.

Just one loss in their last six league games ahead of home fixtures against Airdrie and Ayr United has lifted the mood.

Ridgers ‘has been great for me’ – boss

Ferguson stressed  turning the focus on being harder to score against has been a turning point.

He said: “When we played Partick. we conceded three goals, so we would have needed four to win – and that’s not easy.

“We have tightened up defensively, so fair play to the defensive lads.

“A special mention to our keeper Mark Ridgers. He has been great for me. If you don’t concede, you can get your three points with one goal.

“I have said since day one, I felt our performances have been good. We have just one defeat in our last six (league) games, so after three draws, we’ve got another win.

“We’re happy and we want to keep going. We’ve moved closer to the teams above us, which is important.

“We’ve a good team. We just need to keep going, keep believing, keep fighting.”

Boss hails ICT’s ‘great fighting spirit’

Goals from Billy Mckay and on-loan Everton midfielder Sean McAllister – his first for Inverness – secured the win against ‘Ton.

Ferguson felt the willingness and desire to ensure they got the win was there for all to see.

He said: “It was a great defensive performance. We were great off the ball, but not so great on the ball.

“We defended our box brilliantly – the backline, the midfield players. We were brilliant with our defensive actions.

“We showed great fighting spirit. We knew what would be thrown at us.

“To a man, we were fantastic.”

Ferguson knew Mckay would find net

Billy Mckay scored his first goal since January 6 – taking his season’s haul to 10 goals and 110 for the club’s record-scorer overall.

His opener, which came after just 77 seconds, followed vocal criticism from a fan, who shouted at the striker and his 12-year-old son after Mckay’s penalty was saved against Dunfermline last Tuesday.

Ex-Rangers and Everton striker Ferguson was always confident Mckay would crash home his goal after Cammy Harper headed the ball into his path.

He added: “Billy showed his experience. I knew he was going to score it.

“He was in a good position and he put his foot right through it. It was a great volley into the roof of the net. We then had something to defend.

Caley Jags forward Billy Mckay celebrates after shooting his team ahead against Morton.
Caley Jags forward Billy Mckay celebrates after shooting his team ahead against Morton. Image: SNS.

“We got the second goal before half-time, so I was really pleased with the players.

“Sean (McAllister) worked hard and he felt it in his legs in the last 10 minutes, so I had to take him off. All the players put a shift in.

“Morton had not been beaten for 16 games, but we were well worthy of the 2-0 win. They put us under a lot of pressure, but they never had too many chances.

“We could have gone three up in the second half with a counter-attack, but we never quite connected our attacking play.

“It was great to see our fans down there celebrating.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson on the sidelines against Morton. Image: SNS.

