Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle reap rewards from focusing on defence

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson heaped praise on his defence – starting with goalkeeper Mark Ridgers – for helping secure two successive shut-outs.

The recent 3-3 Championship draw with Partick Thistle prompted swift tactical action at Inverness.

Ferguson, assistant boss Gary Bollan, first-team coach Scott Kellacher and the players made limiting their opponents’ chances a priority.

Since then, ICT have scored late to draw 1-1 at Arbroath, held Dunfermline Athletic 0-0, then, on Saturday, brought Morton’s 16-match unbeaten surge to a halt with a 2-0 win at Cappielow.

It was only the second time this season Caley Thistle have posted two clean sheets in a row.

Hopefully a few more before the end of the season 🙏🏼⚽️ https://t.co/bfoIqIRKu3 — Mark Ridgers (@MarkRidgers) March 3, 2024

The weekend victory in Inverclyde didn’t move the side up from ninth, but they are just one point behind Queen’s Park, two points behind fifth-placed Dunfermline and seven points away from Morton, who are fourth.

Dunfermline and Airdrie, who are both two points ahead of ICT, meet at East End Park on Tuesday night.

Just one loss in their last six league games ahead of home fixtures against Airdrie and Ayr United has lifted the mood.

Ridgers ‘has been great for me’ – boss

Ferguson stressed turning the focus on being harder to score against has been a turning point.

He said: “When we played Partick. we conceded three goals, so we would have needed four to win – and that’s not easy.

“We have tightened up defensively, so fair play to the defensive lads.

“A special mention to our keeper Mark Ridgers. He has been great for me. If you don’t concede, you can get your three points with one goal.

“I have said since day one, I felt our performances have been good. We have just one defeat in our last six (league) games, so after three draws, we’ve got another win.

“We’re happy and we want to keep going. We’ve moved closer to the teams above us, which is important.

“We’ve a good team. We just need to keep going, keep believing, keep fighting.”

The goals from yesterday's 2-0 win against Greenock Morton at Cappielow Park! 🙌 Billy Mckay with a super finish!

🎯 Sean McAllister's first goal for the club from a free-kick! Enjoy your weekend folks! 🟠🔵 pic.twitter.com/cXvPnRYPIv — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 3, 2024

Boss hails ICT’s ‘great fighting spirit’

Goals from Billy Mckay and on-loan Everton midfielder Sean McAllister – his first for Inverness – secured the win against ‘Ton.

Ferguson felt the willingness and desire to ensure they got the win was there for all to see.

He said: “It was a great defensive performance. We were great off the ball, but not so great on the ball.

“We defended our box brilliantly – the backline, the midfield players. We were brilliant with our defensive actions.

“We showed great fighting spirit. We knew what would be thrown at us.

“To a man, we were fantastic.”

Ferguson knew Mckay would find net

Billy Mckay scored his first goal since January 6 – taking his season’s haul to 10 goals and 110 for the club’s record-scorer overall.

His opener, which came after just 77 seconds, followed vocal criticism from a fan, who shouted at the striker and his 12-year-old son after Mckay’s penalty was saved against Dunfermline last Tuesday.

Ex-Rangers and Everton striker Ferguson was always confident Mckay would crash home his goal after Cammy Harper headed the ball into his path.

He added: “Billy showed his experience. I knew he was going to score it.

“He was in a good position and he put his foot right through it. It was a great volley into the roof of the net. We then had something to defend.

“We got the second goal before half-time, so I was really pleased with the players.

“Sean (McAllister) worked hard and he felt it in his legs in the last 10 minutes, so I had to take him off. All the players put a shift in.

“Morton had not been beaten for 16 games, but we were well worthy of the 2-0 win. They put us under a lot of pressure, but they never had too many chances.

“We could have gone three up in the second half with a counter-attack, but we never quite connected our attacking play.

“It was great to see our fans down there celebrating.”