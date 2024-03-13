Drunk teen abused takeaway staff and called them ‘immigrants’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk teen abused takeaway staff and called them ‘immigrants’

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Katie MacPhee threw a bottle of water at one worker at Max's 2 and slapped another.

By Jenni Gee
A takeaway shop front in Inverness city centre with a sign that reads Max's2
The teenager abused workers at Max's2 Takeaway in Inverness, calling them immigrants. Image: Google Street View.

A drunk teenager abused staff at a city centre takeaway and told them they were “immigrants” who “shouldn’t be working here”.

Katie MacPhee had been refused service by the workers at Max’s 2 in Lombard Street, Inverness, before the incident began.

She threw a bottle of water at one worker and slapped the other before police arrived and detained her.

MacPhee, 19, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of abusive behaviour toward the retail workers on July 26 of last year.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that it was around 10pm that MacPhee visited the city centre takeaway.

Inverness takeaway staff refused to serve teenager

He said: “The witnesses refused to serve her.”

Mr Treanor said MacPhee then began to shout at both witnesses “stating that they were immigrants and shouldn’t be working here”.

MacPhee then opened a bottle of water and began to throw the contents all around the shop, before launching it at one of the workers and then slapping the other.

She continued to shout, telling the staff: “You are all immigrants.”

Police were alerted using the Shop Safe network and officers attended at the scene, with MacPhee being detained and taken to Burnett Road Police Station.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for MacPhee, told Sheriff Gary Aitken her client had been “hanging about with a negative peer group” at the time of the crime.

She added that “alcohol had become a problem for her at that point” but conceded neither of these things was an excuse for the “unacceptable and inexcusable drunken behaviour” her client had displayed.

‘No recollection’ of abusing workers

She said MacPhee had “no recollection” of the events but had been “absolutely mortified” on learning of her behaviour – a remark to which Sheriff Gary Aitken replied: “So she should be.”

Ms Russell explained her client had since addressed her alcohol intake and binge drinking and asked the sheriff to allow MacPhee the opportunity to demonstrate she is capable of good behaviour.

Sheriff Aitken Deferred sentence for four months for that purpose, telling MacPhee it was a chance to show “that this sort of disgusting behaviour will not be repeated”.

He ordered that she remain on bail in the meantime.

 

