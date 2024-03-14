Banchory farmer who sexually assaulted female workers still blames his victims

A Banchory farmer has avoided jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two female members of staff.

Colin Blackhall, 71, was convicted on several sexual offence charges which happened at his farm, TLC Potatoes Ltd, over a 12-year period.

He still maintains his innocence and blames the victims, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told today.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston heard the evidence and found Blackhall guilty of three charges of sexual assault against his workers.

She told Blackhall that she didn’t find him to be a credible or reliable witness and did not believe his claims that the women had made the whole thing up.

One woman said Blackhall had groped her bottom, pulling her towards his groin.

She said it was in response to Blackhall hearing the Steve Miller Band singing Abracadabra on the radio. It has the line: “I wanna reach out and grab ya” – he was rubbing his genitals against her.

When she got angry about his actions and confronted him, Blackhall warned her not to “bite the hand that feeds her”.

According to the woman, Blackhall also informed her he had committed a sex act at her workstation when she wasn’t there.

“I was shocked,” she said. “It made me feel worth absolutely nothing.”

A second woman said Blackhall slapped her buttocks while they worked in a polytunnel – her account being backed up a male colleague working alongside at the same time.

The court heard that the farmer had sent lingerie and explicit letters to a woman professing affection for her – which he admitted was inappropriate behaviour during his trial.

Banchory farmer abused position of trust

Blackhall’s defence agent Graham Morrison had suggested during the trial this was all just “tactile japery”.

Morrison told the court that his client had spoken with social workers for the purpose of the background reports, adding: “He understands the process, but he thinks the process has gone against him – it is what it is.”

On sentencing, Sheriff Johnston said Blackhall had abused his position of trust as the victims’ employer.

She said: “They were fearful of reporting their actions. You continue to maintain your innocence and for this reason I have found it difficult.

“You continue to blame your complainers and you have not demonstrated any insight into your behaviour for which you were found guilty.”

Sheriff Johnston went on to say the threshold for custody had been reached but said she would instead impose a community disposal.

Blackhall was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and will be placed under supervision for two years.

He has also been ordered to complete the Aberdeenshire sexual offending programme and will be subject to the sex offenders register for two years.

Sheriff Johnston warned: “I am not going to fix a review, but if you are found to be in breach of this order, you will be brought back and court can impose a custodial sentence.”