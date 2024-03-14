Aberdeen firm Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate ready for expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate ready for expansion

Boss Iain Landsman says he's 'excited' about its future prospects.

By Keith Findlay
Iain Landsman, managing director at Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate in Aberdeen.
Iain Landsman, managing director at Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate in Aberdeen. Image: Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate

Bosses at Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate (HMRE) say the  fledgling commercial property firm has surpassed expectations in its first year.

Aberdeen-based HMRE was launched last March.

It is an offshoot of financial services firm Hutcheon Mearns.

The business is the result of a collaboration between Hutcheon Mearns’ owners, Craig Hutcheon and Adam Maitland, and commercial property specialist Iain Landsman.

We knew we were bringing a fresh and dynamic proposition to the market.”

Iain Landsman, managing director, HMRE

Mr Landsman left his role as a director in the Aberdeen agency team at CBRE to help launch Hutcheon Mearns’ new commercial property venture as its managing director.

Looking back over the past 12 months, he told The Press and Journal HMRE had hit the ground running.

He added: “Our first year of operations has genuinely surpassed our expectations.

“We knew we were bringing a fresh and dynamic proposition to the market.

“But the scale and pace of our growth gives us a huge amount of pride and satisfaction.

“We’re very grateful for the trust placed in us by our clients and for the loyalty demonstrated by so many of our contacts.”

Mr Landsman – who is also an Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust ambassador – said the firm’s success to date was largely down to it “offering honest, candid advice and treating each property as if it were our own”.

He continued: “We’re excited by what we believe the future holds for our business.”

Company aiming for expansion after securing ‘strong book of instructions’

HMRE is now looking to expand its three-strong team on the back of new mandates.

The Queens Road firm said it had built a “strong book of instructions” from landlord and occupier clients across the office and industrial sectors.

Busy first 12 months for new venture

Projects in its first year included “strategic property advice” to US energy services firm Baker Hughes in connection to the sale of business in Montrose to AME International.

HMRE also helped secure new premises in Dyce, Aberdeen, for Helix Well Ops (UK).

And it found a new storage warehouse in Edinburgh for award-winning street food restaurant FreshMex.

 

Mr Maitland, managing director, Hutcheon Mearns, said: “Establishing Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate a year ago was a logical next step for us as we sought innovative ways to support clients and broaden our services.

“It was set up following the establishment of our deals advisory business, which provides support on M&A (mergers and acquisitions) and transaction due diligence where property is often a central consideration.arns.co.uk) is a global professional services advisory firm focused on finance, people, business, and technology solutions.”

