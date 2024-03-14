Aberdeen firm Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate ready for expansion

Bosses at Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate (HMRE) say the fledgling commercial property firm has surpassed expectations in its first year.

Aberdeen-based HMRE was launched last March.

It is an offshoot of financial services firm Hutcheon Mearns.

The business is the result of a collaboration between Hutcheon Mearns’ owners, Craig Hutcheon and Adam Maitland, and commercial property specialist Iain Landsman.

Mr Landsman left his role as a director in the Aberdeen agency team at CBRE to help launch Hutcheon Mearns’ new commercial property venture as its managing director.

Looking back over the past 12 months, he told The Press and Journal HMRE had hit the ground running.

He added: “Our first year of operations has genuinely surpassed our expectations.

“We knew we were bringing a fresh and dynamic proposition to the market.

“But the scale and pace of our growth gives us a huge amount of pride and satisfaction.

“We’re very grateful for the trust placed in us by our clients and for the loyalty demonstrated by so many of our contacts.”

Mr Landsman – who is also an Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust ambassador – said the firm’s success to date was largely down to it “offering honest, candid advice and treating each property as if it were our own”.

He continued: “We’re excited by what we believe the future holds for our business.”

Company aiming for expansion after securing ‘strong book of instructions’

HMRE is now looking to expand its three-strong team on the back of new mandates.

The Queens Road firm said it had built a “strong book of instructions” from landlord and occupier clients across the office and industrial sectors.

Busy first 12 months for new venture

Projects in its first year included “strategic property advice” to US energy services firm Baker Hughes in connection to the sale of business in Montrose to AME International.

HMRE also helped secure new premises in Dyce, Aberdeen, for Helix Well Ops (UK).

And it found a new storage warehouse in Edinburgh for award-winning street food restaurant FreshMex.

Mr Maitland, managing director, Hutcheon Mearns, said: “Establishing Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate a year ago was a logical next step for us as we sought innovative ways to support clients and broaden our services.

"It was set up following the establishment of our deals advisory business, which provides support on M&A (mergers and acquisitions) and transaction due diligence where property is often a central consideration.