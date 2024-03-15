Drugged up man’s unsatisfactory excuse for why he was clambering on roofs in Inverness

A sheriff has doubted a Ross-shire man’s bizarre explanation for why he was found clambering across roofs in Inverness.

Alan Munro says he was on a couple’s shed because he “felt safe” after threats from others at his accommodation.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that occupants of a house on Tomatin Road in the city’s Hilton housing estate alerted police when they saw Munro, 50, on their property on the night of February 19 2022.

His antics were captured on the property’s CCTV camera and at one stage Munro became stuck before managing to clamber down.

However, the court heard that when officers attended, Munro, of Tulloch Square, Dingwall, was back up on the roof.

He was assisted down and arrested. Munro admitted a breach of the peace and had sentence deferred for a background report.

Munro, originally from Leverburgh on the Isle of Harris, admitted a breach of the peace.

‘It is very odd behaviour’

Defence solicitor advocate Neil Wilson told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald at an earlier hearing: “On the night in question he was plainly under the influence of the substance.

“He should not have been there but there was no intention of dishonesty which has been accepted by the Crown.

“He was in fear of certain individuals and did not want to return to his accommodation. He was also abusing amphetamine at the time. On that night, he was under the influence of a substance and had nowhere else to go after being assaulted earlier in the evening.

“He was making his way between rooftops because he felt safe. After wandering aimlessly around this garden he sat down on the roof. There was no significance to him being in Tomatin Road.”

Sheriff Macdonald commented; “It is very odd behaviour and must have been distressing for the occupants.”

Munro appeared before Sheriff Gary Aitken for sentencing and was represented by solicitor advocate Clare Russell who gave a similar explanation, which, she said, was backed up somewhat by the fact it was accepted he had an injury.

Sheriff Aitken commented: “His explanation is not entirely satisfactory. He could have phoned 999.”

Munro had sentence deferred until June 13 for intense social work involvement.