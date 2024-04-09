‘Where I come from we kill police’: Aberdeen man’s chilling warning

An Aberdeen man threatened police officers during a heated altercation by warning they kill cops in his native Zimbabwe.

Leroy Miller made the disturbing comment during an altercation with police who attended following a row between him and his partner.

The 39-year-old was asked to leave the address and initially did before becoming aggressive when he was prevented from re-entering.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened just before 1am on January 20.

She said police had been called to an address on Kemp Street in Aberdeen over an unrelated matter.

Miller’s partner advised officers she wished Miller to leave.

However, Miller then began shouting and making threats towards officers.

He warned: “Where I come from we kill police.”

Supervision order

Miller continued to shout and began banging his head against another flat’s door.

Officers restrained him and tried to calm him down without success.

Miller told them: “Get your hands off me. I have things concealed on me that could hurt you.”

He was put in handcuffs and searched and, although he claimed to have a blade, none was found.

Miller, of Newton Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Paul Barnett explained his client had been staying at the address with his partner but the couple had had an argument which resulted in the police attending.

He said: “Mr Miller was asked by the police to leave the address at the request of his partner.

“He initially did but then realised he was in possession of his partner’s mobile phone and tried to get in to return that.

“The police prevented him from doing that which resulted in his reaction.”

Mr Barnett said Miller was a Zimbabwean national but had lived in the UK since his childhood.

He said: “He did have indefinite leave to remain but that was revoked following a previous conviction.

“He’s in the process of challenging that.”

Sheriff David Nicolson ordered Miller to be supervised for nine months.

