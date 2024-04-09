‘Where I come from we kill police’: Aberdeen man’s chilling warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Where I come from we kill police’: Aberdeen man’s chilling warning

Leroy Miller made the disturbing comment during an altercation with police who attended following a row between him and his partner.

By Danny McKay
Leroy Miller. Image: Facebook
Leroy Miller. Image: Facebook

An Aberdeen man threatened police officers during a heated altercation by warning they kill cops in his native Zimbabwe.

The 39-year-old was asked to leave the address and initially did before becoming aggressive when he was prevented from re-entering.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened just before 1am on January 20.

She said police had been called to an address on Kemp Street in Aberdeen over an unrelated matter.

Miller’s partner advised officers she wished Miller to leave.

However, Miller then began shouting and making threats towards officers.

He warned: “Where I come from we kill police.”

Supervision order

Miller continued to shout and began banging his head against another flat’s door.

Officers restrained him and tried to calm him down without success.

Miller told them: “Get your hands off me. I have things concealed on me that could hurt you.”

He was put in handcuffs and searched and, although he claimed to have a blade, none was found.

Miller, of Newton Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Paul Barnett explained his client had been staying at the address with his partner but the couple had had an argument which resulted in the police attending.

He said: “Mr Miller was asked by the police to leave the address at the request of his partner.

“He initially did but then realised he was in possession of his partner’s mobile phone and tried to get in to return that.

“The police prevented him from doing that which resulted in his reaction.”

Mr Barnett said Miller was a Zimbabwean national but had lived in the UK since his childhood.

He said: “He did have indefinite leave to remain but that was revoked following a previous conviction.

“He’s in the process of challenging that.”

Sheriff David Nicolson ordered Miller to be supervised for nine months.

