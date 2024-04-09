Tanker topples over on A941 north of Rothes

A tanker has toppled over on the A941 road between Rothes and Rothes Glen.

The incident occurred at around 4pm this afternoon, with the tanker heading south toward Rothes at the time.

The tanker is currently lying on its side to the left of the road and inside a field.

The road is lined with an embankment which has been damaged by the wheels of the tanker, spraying dirt and debris over the road.

It is understood that the A941 still remains open to traffic passing through the scene of the crash.

It is unknown if any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Police Scotland has been contacted for further information.

More to Follow.