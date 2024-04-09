Peterhead OAP avoids jail after admitting killing pensioner in rural crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead OAP avoids jail after admitting killing pensioner in rural crash

Peter Drummond, 77, pled guilty to causing the crash that killed 83-year-old Stanley Morrison.

By Joanne Warnock
Peter Drummond admitted causing death by careless driving during the hearing at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Peter Drummond admitted causing death by careless driving during the hearing at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A Peterhead pensioner has been handed community service and a driving ban after admitting killing another OAP in a crash almost three years ago.

Peter Drummond, 77, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to be sentenced after pleading guilty to one charge of dangerous driving and another of death by careless driving.

Drummond swerved his silver Kia Sportage onto the path of Macduff pensioner Stanley Morrison’s car on May 14 2021.

Mr Morrison died at the scene

Sadly, Mr Morrison, 83, suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash, on the A950 Mintlaw to New Pitsligo road, near to Grassiehill at Maud, happened just before 6pm.

Drummond, of Battery Park, Peterhead, was also injured in the crash and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Drummond’s dangerous driving took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to Banff road, at various location, including New Pitsligo, Crudie, Gamrie, Gardenstown, Banff and MacDuff.

He admitted repeatedly failing to maintain proper control of his car, repeatedly causing it to accelerate, slow and brake erratically, and repeatedly causing it to swerve within the north-westbound lane.

He also repeatedly crossed the centre markings causing other road users to take evasive action.

Drummond admitted death by careless driving by failing to observe proper lane discipline and causing his vehicle to cross double solid centre line road markings and into the path of Mr Morrison’s car.

On sentencing Drummond, Sheriff Craig Findlater said the court sent its sincerest condolences to the family of Mr Morrison – who he described as a “spritely” 83-year-old.

“His sudden passing caused them much stress and sadness. Nothing I can say or do can compensate them for their loss felt,” he said.

Dangerous driving witnessed

Sheriff Findlater said Drummond’s driving had fallen “far below” that of a competent driver and said his “erratic” acceleration and deceleration had been witnessed by other drivers before his collision with Mr Morrison and one of them had contacted the police.

“He crossed the mid-line of the road and the reason for this is not clear. The interaction was slight, but it goes beyond inattention,” the sheriff said.

“There was no evidence of excessive speeding. This happened on a slightly tricky s-bend on the road.

“Forensic reporting showed he had encroached slightly into Mr Morrison’s lane and the two cars collided on the driver’s side head lights.

“Regrettably this resulted in Mr Morrison’s death.”

The court heard that Drummond had been a prison officer and before that was in the Royal Navy for 20 years.

‘A life has been taken’

“A life has been taken,” Sheriff Findlater continued. “Mr Drummond has taken the decision never to drive again.

“He has demonstrated remorse and has voluntarily surrendered his licence.”

He told the court a Community Payback Order would be imposed as an alternative to any sentence of imprisonment.

He also spoke of Drummond’s clean driving record and placed him under supervision – to be of good behaviour – for one year.

He also ordered Drummond to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for five years and told him he would need to pass the extended driving test if he wished to get his licence back.

More from Crime & Courts

Tracy Anne Menhinick is accused of endangering a child and making him endure unnecessary operations. Image: DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen auxiliary nurse who poisoned child jailed for seven years
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Armed robber lunged at Aberdeen shop assistant with scissors
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Paedophile found with images of children in 32 separate online folders avoids prison
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead Picture shows; Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead. n/A. Matthew Donnelly Date; 31/08/2023
Aberdeen nan's 'proceeds of crime' home contains unsafe concrete, court told
Natalie Green outside Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Peterhead woman who scammed pals out of thousands for dream wedding ordered to pay…
Stock Fire engine
Bumbling Aberdeen dealer caught after cannabis kitchen fire
Andrew Allan, the thief that Aberdeen mum and daughter forced to return items
Aberdeen man turned bedroom into mini cannabis factory
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Grindr attacker and a Wick sextortionist
Nicholas Adams attacked a man in Soul Bar in Aberdeen. The brutal attack was caught on CCTV.
Watch: Man admits shocking Soul bar assault after CCTV went viral
Kevin Ross at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dangerous dog scarred Arbroath cop for life - five years after similar Peterhead attack