Peterhead OAP avoids jail after admitting killing pensioner in rural crash

A Peterhead pensioner has been handed community service and a driving ban after admitting killing another OAP in a crash almost three years ago.

Peter Drummond, 77, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to be sentenced after pleading guilty to one charge of dangerous driving and another of death by careless driving.

Drummond swerved his silver Kia Sportage onto the path of Macduff pensioner Stanley Morrison’s car on May 14 2021.

Sadly, Mr Morrison, 83, suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash, on the A950 Mintlaw to New Pitsligo road, near to Grassiehill at Maud, happened just before 6pm.

Drummond, of Battery Park, Peterhead, was also injured in the crash and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Drummond’s dangerous driving took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to Banff road, at various location, including New Pitsligo, Crudie, Gamrie, Gardenstown, Banff and MacDuff.

He admitted repeatedly failing to maintain proper control of his car, repeatedly causing it to accelerate, slow and brake erratically, and repeatedly causing it to swerve within the north-westbound lane.

He also repeatedly crossed the centre markings causing other road users to take evasive action.

Drummond admitted death by careless driving by failing to observe proper lane discipline and causing his vehicle to cross double solid centre line road markings and into the path of Mr Morrison’s car.

On sentencing Drummond, Sheriff Craig Findlater said the court sent its sincerest condolences to the family of Mr Morrison – who he described as a “spritely” 83-year-old.

“His sudden passing caused them much stress and sadness. Nothing I can say or do can compensate them for their loss felt,” he said.

Dangerous driving witnessed

Sheriff Findlater said Drummond’s driving had fallen “far below” that of a competent driver and said his “erratic” acceleration and deceleration had been witnessed by other drivers before his collision with Mr Morrison and one of them had contacted the police.

“He crossed the mid-line of the road and the reason for this is not clear. The interaction was slight, but it goes beyond inattention,” the sheriff said.

“There was no evidence of excessive speeding. This happened on a slightly tricky s-bend on the road.

“Forensic reporting showed he had encroached slightly into Mr Morrison’s lane and the two cars collided on the driver’s side head lights.

“Regrettably this resulted in Mr Morrison’s death.”

The court heard that Drummond had been a prison officer and before that was in the Royal Navy for 20 years.

‘A life has been taken’

“A life has been taken,” Sheriff Findlater continued. “Mr Drummond has taken the decision never to drive again.

“He has demonstrated remorse and has voluntarily surrendered his licence.”

He told the court a Community Payback Order would be imposed as an alternative to any sentence of imprisonment.

He also spoke of Drummond’s clean driving record and placed him under supervision – to be of good behaviour – for one year.

He also ordered Drummond to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for five years and told him he would need to pass the extended driving test if he wished to get his licence back.