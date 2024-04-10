Couple assaulted and robbed of bank cards outside shop in Inverness

A couple were robbed of bank cards during an assault outside a shop in the Smithton Park area of Inverness.

The incident took place at around 7pm when a man and a woman approached the couple and threatened them.

The man was assaulted, his bank cards taken and the suspects ran off in the direction of Murray Terrace.

The incident took place on Monday, April 1 and police have now released an appeal for information.

The first male suspect is described as white, aged mid to late twenties, around 5ft8, of slim build with mid-length brown hair.

He was wearing a pale-coloured jacket, dark trousers and trainers.

The second suspect, a woman, is described as white, aged in her late twenties to early thirties, around 5ft6, of medium build with dark hair that has blue and purple dyed sections.

She was wearing an Adidas tracksuit top with stripes on the sleeves.

‘Couple left very upset by assault’

DC Kate Finlayson said: “Fortunately the man was not seriously injured but the couple have been left very upset by what happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw what happened or knows who the suspects might be to get in touch.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who has private CCTV that might help with our investigation or was driving in the area and may have captured information on dash-cam that could assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland.

