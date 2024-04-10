Couple assaulted and robbed of bank cards outside shop in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple assaulted and robbed of bank cards outside shop in Inverness

Police are appealing for help to identify two suspects - including a woman with blue and purple dyed hair.

By Ross Hempseed
The assault took place outside a store in the Smithton Park area of Inverness. Image: Google Maps.
The assault took place outside a store in the Smithton Park area of Inverness. Image: Google Maps.

A couple were robbed of bank cards during an assault outside a shop in the Smithton Park area of Inverness.

The incident took place at around 7pm when a man and a woman approached the couple and threatened them.

The man was assaulted, his bank cards taken and the suspects ran off in the direction of Murray Terrace.

The incident took place on Monday, April 1 and police have now released an appeal for information.

The first male suspect is described as white, aged mid to late twenties, around 5ft8, of slim build with mid-length brown hair.

He was wearing a pale-coloured jacket, dark trousers and trainers.

The second suspect, a woman, is described as white, aged in her late twenties to early thirties, around 5ft6, of medium build with dark hair that has blue and purple dyed sections.

She was wearing an Adidas tracksuit top with stripes on the sleeves.

‘Couple left very upset by assault’

DC Kate Finlayson said: “Fortunately the man was not seriously injured but the couple have been left very upset by what happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw what happened or knows who the suspects might be to get in touch.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who has private CCTV that might help with our investigation or was driving in the area and may have captured information on dash-cam that could assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland.

Check out the latest news from Inverness here.

