Fire-hit Forres property locked down as investigation launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fire-hit Forres property locked down as investigation launched

Police and fire investigators have been at the Urquhart Street house throughout the day, collecting evidence.

By Graham Fleming
The house on Urquhart Street has been left damaged by the blaze last night. Image: Jasperimage.
The house on Urquhart Street has been left damaged by the blaze last night. Image: Jasperimage.

Police have taped off a Forres property following a blaze which broke out last night.

The property at Urquhart Road was locked down earlier today, with officers seen carrying evidence bags to a van parked outside.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene of the blaze yesterday evening at 7.18pm.

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Police carried evidence bags to vans parked outside. Image: Jasperimage.

Both police and ambulance were also called to the scene, with South Street closed to all traffic.

Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to battle the flames, eventually managing to extinguish the fire before leaving around 9pm.

Police taped off the Forres property this afternoon. Image: Jasperimage.

Pictures capture Forres fire damage

In the daylight, smoke damage can be seen on the outside of the building after flames erupted from an upstairs room.

The windows on the top floor of the house are visibly blown out with soot marking the adjacent brick work.

A bike has been left unusable by the fire damage. Image: Jasperimage.

A torched and now completely unusable bike also lies outside the property.

Police are now working with the fire service to establish the cause of the blaze.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Tuesday, April 9, we received a report of a fire at property on Urquhart Street, Forres.

Soot can be seen on the windows outside the property. Image: Jasperimage.

“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

“Officers are working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause.”

Man taken to hospital following Forres house fire

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that a 34-year-old man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin following the incident, but was released later.

An SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.31pm on April 9 to attend an incident on Urquhart Street, Forres.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Dr Gray’s Hospital.”

Man taken to hospital after Forres house fire

More from Highlands & Islands

Breaking news image.
A87 closed following one-vehicle crash on Skye
Lorna Slater visited Fort William as part of the national park process.
Lochaber national park bid: 'No' campaigners claim 'snub' by Lorna Slater during Fort William…
The incident happened at a premises in Finstown
Man dies after being seriously injured at Orkney workplace
Jimmy Harris died after being hit by a car on the A85 Oban road in October 2021. Image: Police Scotland
Drink-driver jailed over hit-and-run death of Argyll grandfather
Laura Dailly and partner Kyou Houghton love taking their birds out for a walk.
'Are they real?' Couple who walk exotic birds through Oban say people can't believe…
Police are carrying "extensive searches" to trace Steven Kennedy, 62. Image: Police Scotland
Highland man Steven Kennedy found safe and well after urgent appeal
Alexander Florence was found guilty of molesting girls in the 70s and 80s.
Moray pensioner jailed for historic child sex abuse
Inverness sheriff court
Suspected drug dealer smashed phone on ground when it started ringing while talking to…
Fire crews outside a property in Forres. Image: Jasperimage.
Man taken to hospital after Forres house fire
Two shops in Inverness and Aviemore are up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial.
Fancy a sweet deal? Two popular confectionary shops in Inverness and Aviemore hit the…

Conversation