Fire-hit Forres property locked down as investigation launched

Police have taped off a Forres property following a blaze which broke out last night.

The property at Urquhart Road was locked down earlier today, with officers seen carrying evidence bags to a van parked outside.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene of the blaze yesterday evening at 7.18pm.

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Both police and ambulance were also called to the scene, with South Street closed to all traffic.

Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to battle the flames, eventually managing to extinguish the fire before leaving around 9pm.

Pictures capture Forres fire damage

In the daylight, smoke damage can be seen on the outside of the building after flames erupted from an upstairs room.

The windows on the top floor of the house are visibly blown out with soot marking the adjacent brick work.

A torched and now completely unusable bike also lies outside the property.

Police are now working with the fire service to establish the cause of the blaze.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Tuesday, April 9, we received a report of a fire at property on Urquhart Street, Forres.

“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

“Officers are working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that a 34-year-old man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin following the incident, but was released later.

An SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.31pm on April 9 to attend an incident on Urquhart Street, Forres.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Dr Gray’s Hospital.”