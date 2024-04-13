Inverness woman who feared being murdered given chance to turn life around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness woman who feared being murdered given chance to turn life around

Stephanie Lewicki was caught with £17,000 of cocaine and heroin that she says she was holding as “collateral” so the Liverpool gang would not kill her relatives.

By David Love
Inverness sheriff court and Stephanie Lewicki, who had cocaine and heroin
Stephanie Lewicki appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A vulnerable Inverness drug runner who feared Liverpool gangsters would murder her family has been given a chance to turn her life around.

Stephanie Lewicki, 32, was caught with £17,000 of cocaine and heroin that she says she was holding as “collateral” so the gang would not kill her relatives, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

She appeared before Sheriff Neil Wilson for sentence on two indictments she admitted – to involving possessing drugs and supplying them.

The court was previously told that she got a taxi from Inverness to Aviemore and was then traced by police to a restaurant there on the evening of May 15, 2022.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said Lewicki, who admitted possession of 250.3g of cocaine and 2.18g of heroin, was a reported missing person on May 13.

‘I took this as collateral so my family wouldn’t be murdered’

Mrs Gair said: “A taxi picked her up in Tomatin Road and she put a holdall in the boot. She told the driver she had to say goodbye to her mother as she may not see her again.

“She then asked to be taken to Glasgow but the driver said he would take her to Aviemore. The driver then reported her to police, knowing she was a missing person, and she was traced to a restaurant in Aviemore.”

Mrs Gair added that officers searched her and she had a jar of wraps hidden between her legs.

She told them: “I took this as collateral so my family wouldn’t be murdered.”

Lewicki was searched again at Burnett Road Police Station and £575 in cash was found in her bra, along with a bag of wraps and a Kinder egg.

The total value of the cocaine and heroin was £17,310.

‘You appear to be turning your life around’

The other case involved a police raid on a house in Glendoe Terrace, Inverness, on August 2 2021 which discovered a drug dealing den with several people inside.

The court heard one of them was Lewicki and her mobile phone was seized.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court: “The accused’s mobile phone was examined and text messages indicative of her being involved in the supply of cocaine were found, dating from June 17, 2021.

“In total, around £380 worth of cocaine was recovered from the property.”

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell said: “She is a lady who has had quite a difficult life so far, in abusive relationships and was in the companionship of the wrong people.

“She has distanced herself from that lifestyle.”

Ordering Lewicki, of Galloway Drive, Inverness, to be under social work supervision for 18 months and to complete 270 hours of unpaid work, the sheriff told her: “I accept you are a vulnerable person. But make no mistake, if you ever get into this trouble again, you will struggle to avoid a prison sentence.

“You appear to be turning your life around so I will give you a chance.”

 

