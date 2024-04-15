Aberdeen dad admits child neglect as cocaine found on baby’s dummy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen dad admits child neglect as cocaine found on baby’s dummy

As ambulance crews rushed unresponsive baby Bella to hospital, police discovered thousands of pounds worth of cocaine and cannabis in Shaun O'Driscoll's flat.

By Danny McKay
A dad has admitted child neglect after his baby daughter was rushed to hospital unresponsive and police found traces of cocaine on her dummy.

Shaun O’Driscoll, 29, specifically asked if he could look after two-month-old Bella at his flat in Aberdeen but while she was there she became unresponsive and had to be taken to hospital.

Ambulance crews notified police of the incident and officers arrived to find O’Driscoll’s flat littered with tens of thousands of pounds worth of cocaine and cannabis.

Tragically, Bella has now passed away although it was not stated in court when that happened. O’Driscoll also did not face a charge of causing the child’s death.

Two baby’s dummies were seized and forensically examined and found to have traces of cannabis on them. One also showed traces of cocaine.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that on April 26 last year, O’Driscoll texted his ex-partner advising that he wished to look after Bella for the evening.

O’Driscoll picked Bella up around 5pm and the woman provided him with the various necessary provisions such as nappies and food.

O’Driscoll later texted his former partner to advise Bella was “dosing off”.

But at 3.46am the following morning, the police received a call from the Scottish Ambulance Service advising O’Driscoll had reported Bella being found unresponsive.

Drugs worth £55,000 found

Officers attended at the address on Rosehill Drive just four minutes later and various quantities of drugs were throughout the property.

A “large amount of green herbal substance” was discovered in a hall cupboard.

In the kitchen and living room they found “various drug paraphernalia” as well as a “large knife” lying on the floor.

The flat was secured and protected while officers took O’Driscoll to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where they noted a statement.

Later that day, at 12.08pm, officers returned to the flat and carried out a more thorough search.

They found:

  • A large number of class jars and plastic containers of a green herbal substance in a hall cupboard.
  • Four large bags of green herbal substance on the bedroom floor.
  • A baby blanket and two dummies on a reclined section of the living room sofa.
  • A large kitchen knife on the living room floor.
  • The living room was “generally cluttered and unkempt”.
  • A chest of drawers containing “a large amount of drug paraphernalia” and two baby’s bottles, one of which was within a glass of water which also contained a cigarette end.

In total, 3.3kg of cannabis was recovered, along with 434g of cannabis resin, 15 cannabis vapes and 38g of cocaine.

The cannabis had a potential maximum street value of £55,000, with a further £1,240 relating to the cannabis resin.

The cocaine had the potential to be worth up to £4,700.

Almost £16,000 in cash was also recovered from the property.

Custodial sentence ‘realistic’

O’Driscoll, now of Bronie Crescent, Pitmedden, pled guilty to wilfully exposing Bella in a manner likely to cause her unnecessary suffering or injury to health, by allowing her to be in the property with large quantities of drugs and causing her dummies to have traces of drugs on.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client was “realistic” about receiving a prison sentence but asked for his bail to be continued while background reports are obtained to “get his affairs in order”.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence until next month and continued O’Driscoll’s bail.

In an expletive-ridden and sexually explicit outburst as he left the court building, O’Driscoll branded the Press and Journal reporter the “scum of the Earth” for covering his case.

