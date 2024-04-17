Violent Buckie thug repeatedly stabbed ex-girlfriend in row over £20

A thug brutally stabbed his ex-partner – after she asked for £20 back.

Ashley Reaich attacked Kaylana Murray outside a Scotmid store in Buckie in broad daylight on June 11 last year.

The crime – captured on CCTV – happened in front of a young child who was standing nearby.

The victim was left seriously injured – but Reaich later claimed to police Miss Murray, 32, had fallen on the knife.

Today the 33-year-old appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow and pleaded guilty to assaulting Miss Murray to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of her life.

Tattooed Reaich – who has a long list of convictions for violence, weapons and disorder – will be sentenced next month.

Man pulled flick knife and repeatedly stabbed ex

Prosecutor Lorraine Glancy KC told how Miss Murray had given her ex a loan of £20 months before the attack.

She was then driving in Buckie on the day of the incident when she spotted Reaich and his current partner Lauren Harper, who was originally charged in connection with attack.

Miss Murray spoke to him through the open window of her car, asked for the cash back before calling him names including “a waster”.

Miss Glancy said Reaich “did not react at this time”.

But, there was soon an argument between the trio. Reaich’s girlfriend left at one stage to buy a hot chocolate from the Scotmid.

There then followed a fight between the women after Miss Harper hurled the drink in Miss Murray’s face.

Advocate depute Miss Glancy the explained: “Lauren Harper shouted on Reaich to help her.

“He walked calmly towards the two females, pulling a silver-coloured flick knife from his jumper to repeatedly strike Miss Murray to her left side.

“She immediately became aware she was bleeding. Reaich walked off.”

Passers-by rushed to her aid and called an ambulance.

Victim still suffering

Mercy crews arrived finding the victim struggling to breathe and worried about dying.

She was airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen having needed an emergency blood transfusion.

The court heard she also suffered a collapsed lung.

Miss Glancy said, since the incident, Miss Murray continued to suffer pain, has two scars as well as no feeling down her left-hand side.

It is not yet known if that loss will be permanent. She also has suspected post-traumatic stress disorder.

Reaich was arrested that day and claimed: “She took the knife from her car, dropped it and fell on it.”

Lord Armstrong remanded Reaich in custody and deferred sentencing until May 22 in Edinburgh.