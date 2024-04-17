Violent Buckie thug repeatedly stabbed ex-girlfriend in row over £20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Violent Buckie thug repeatedly stabbed ex-girlfriend in row over £20

Ashley Reaich pulled out a flick knife and brutally attacked Kaylana Murray outside the town's Scotmid store.

By Grant McCabe
Ashley Reaich stabbed a woman outside the Scotmid store in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage/Facebook
Ashley Reaich stabbed a woman outside the Scotmid store in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage/Facebook

A thug brutally stabbed his ex-partner – after she asked for £20 back.

Ashley Reaich attacked Kaylana Murray outside a Scotmid store in Buckie in broad daylight on June 11 last year.

The crime – captured on CCTV – happened in front of a young child who was standing nearby.

The victim was left seriously injured – but Reaich later claimed to police Miss Murray, 32, had fallen on the knife.

Today the 33-year-old appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow and pleaded guilty to assaulting Miss Murray to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of her life.

Tattooed Reaich – who has a long list of convictions for violence, weapons and disorder – will be sentenced next month.

Man pulled flick knife and repeatedly stabbed ex

Prosecutor Lorraine Glancy KC told how Miss Murray had given her ex a loan of £20 months before the attack.

She was then driving in Buckie on the day of the incident when she spotted Reaich and his current partner Lauren Harper, who was originally charged in connection with attack.

Miss Murray spoke to him through the open window of her car, asked for the cash back before calling him names including “a waster”.

Miss Glancy said Reaich “did not react at this time”.

Police sealed off the scene of the stabbing in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage

But, there was soon an argument between the trio. Reaich’s girlfriend left at one stage to buy a hot chocolate from the Scotmid.

There then followed a fight between the women after Miss Harper hurled the drink in Miss Murray’s face.

Advocate depute Miss Glancy the explained: “Lauren Harper shouted on Reaich to help her.

“He walked calmly towards the two females, pulling a silver-coloured flick knife from his jumper to repeatedly strike Miss Murray to her left side.

“She immediately became aware she was bleeding. Reaich walked off.”

Passers-by rushed to her aid and called an ambulance.

Victim still suffering

Mercy crews arrived finding the victim struggling to breathe and worried about dying.

She was airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen having needed an emergency blood transfusion.

The court heard she also suffered a collapsed lung.

Miss Glancy said, since the incident, Miss Murray continued to suffer pain, has two scars as well as no feeling down her left-hand side.

It is not yet known if that loss will be permanent. She also has suspected post-traumatic stress disorder.

Reaich was arrested that day and claimed: “She took the knife from her car, dropped it and fell on it.”

Lord Armstrong remanded Reaich in custody and deferred sentencing until May 22 in Edinburgh.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Christopher Lindsay admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a woman over a nearly five year period. Image: Facebook.
Man told family member he would 'probably' kill ex-partner
22 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brechin Citry FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie - Cohen Ramsay CREDIT - Jasperimage
Highland League footballer banned from the roads for drink-driving
The attack happened in the alley next to The Snuggery. Image: Google
Thug knocked man unconscious and stamped on head after he hugged girlfriend in Aberdeen…
Steven Chalmers and Calvin Gallon appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.
Banff thug handed two more months in jail after admitting 'testosterone-fuelled stupidity'
L&M premier store on Hutcheon Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Man jailed after trying to rob Aberdeen corner shop with 'fearsome' knife
Ben Michie admitted endangering the life of a man who had headbutted him. Image: DC Thomson.
Man avoids jail for crutch attack that saw victim rushed to hospital with life-threatening…
Darren Simpson. Image: Facebook
Thug admits attacking and robbing 87-year-old Aberdeen dementia sufferer
Loan shark Marcus Pearce admitted assaulting three men and a police woman. Image: Facebook.
Vicious Aberdeen loan shark left hotel room covered in blood when victim couldn't pay…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Ross assaulted a staff member at a strip club Picture shows; Jamie Ross Private Eyes. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Disgruntled customer assaulted Inverness strip club manager
Armed robbery on rowan road aberdeen
Three men in court after alleged violent robbery and car chase through Aberdeen