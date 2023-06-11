Woman airlifted to hospital following ‘stabbing’ in Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Woman airlifted to hospital following ‘stabbing’ in Buckie

The residential street remains in lockdown as a police carry out inquiries at the scene.

By Michelle Henderson
Breaking news image.
Milton Drive has been sealed off by police tape as officers remain at the scene. Image: DC Thomson.

A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a “stabbing” on a residential street in Buckie.

Milton Drive has been sealed off as police carry out inquiries at the scene.

It is understood the incident happened close to the Scotmid store.

Witnesses have described the incident as a “stabbing”. Video footage seen by the Press & Journal shows one man and two women involved in an altercation.

Police and paramedics were called to the Moray town shortly before 1pm following reports of an assault.

An air ambulance was also seen landing nearby.

After being assessed by paramedics on the ground, a female casualty was transferred onto the air ambulance before being airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Police launch investigation

In a statement, police confirmed inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a woman having been assaulted at Milton Drive in Buckie shortly before 1pm on Sunday, June 11.

“The woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Footage shared on social media shows a large police presence in the area near the Scotmid store.

Officers stand on guard at the junction of Shearer Avenue as the street remains on lockdown.

Scotmid staff were seen leaving the Milton Drive store this afternoon as the premises was closed early.

More as we get it.

