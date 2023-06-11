Woman airlifted to hospital following ‘stabbing’ in Buckie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a “stabbing” on a residential street in Buckie.

Milton Drive has been sealed off as police carry out inquiries at the scene.

It is understood the incident happened close to the Scotmid store.

Witnesses have described the incident as a “stabbing”. Video footage seen by the Press & Journal shows one man and two women involved in an altercation.

Police and paramedics were called to the Moray town shortly before 1pm following reports of an assault.

An air ambulance was also seen landing nearby.

After being assessed by paramedics on the ground, a female casualty was transferred onto the air ambulance before being airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Police launch investigation

In a statement, police confirmed inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a woman having been assaulted at Milton Drive in Buckie shortly before 1pm on Sunday, June 11.

“The woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Footage shared on social media shows a large police presence in the area near the Scotmid store.

Officers stand on guard at the junction of Shearer Avenue as the street remains on lockdown.

Scotmid staff were seen leaving the Milton Drive store this afternoon as the premises was closed early.

More as we get it.