Man told family member he would ‘probably’ kill ex-partner

Christopher Lindsay plagued his victim with text messages as well as sending a disturbing video where he appeared to be burning her clothes.

By David McPhee
Christopher Lindsay admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a woman over a nearly five year period. Image: Facebook.
A man has been ordered to behave himself after he sent a disturbing video of him apparently burning his ex-partner’s clothes and telling another family member he would “probably” murder her.

Christopher Lindsay appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted sending the woman up to 100 messages a day, making derogatory remarks and threatening to kill her over a nearly five-year period.

When a family member of the woman stated that she was concerned that Lindsay might murder his victim one day, he replied “probably”, adding that it “might be today”.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that the relationship between Lindsay, 44, and his partner ended around March 2020 but that he continued to send her messages, sometimes up to 100 times a day.

Disturbing video of burning clothes

On another occasion, the woman was contacted by her sister telling her that Lindsay had been attempting to contact her and had sent a disturbing video where he appeared to be burning her clothes.

But when police arrived and spoke to him, Lindsay explained that it was a controlled fire in his fire pit and that he had actually been burning his own t-shirt.

Lindsay also messaged the woman and quizzed her after finding out that she had started a relationship with another man.

A family member of the woman then contacted Lindsay, stating that she was “worried” he was “going to murder” his former partner one day.

“Yes, I probably will,” he replied, adding: “And it might be today.”

Ms Laird told the court that between February 17 and February 18 this year, Lindsay sent the woman 46 text messages asking about the relationship with her new partner and calling her various derogatory names.

In the dock, Lindsay pleaded guilty to one charge of threatening or abusive behaviour between April 1 2019 and February 18 2024.

‘This behaviour must not be repeated’

Defence solicitor Stuart Murray told the court that his client “does not deny that the incidents took place” but said it was “strange” due the couple’s long relationship prior to this, beginning in 2008.

“It was a tempestuous relationship,” he said.

“Mr Lindsay recognises the immature and childish way he dealt with the end of the relationship – he now accepts it is over.”

Sheriff Eric Brown warned that if his behaviour towards this woman did not desist it could land him in prison.

“This behaviour must not be repeated Mr Lindsay,” he said, adding: “I need you to show that you know this relationship is at an end or the court is likely to deal with matters in another way.”

Sheriff Brown ordered Lindsay, of Wellheads Avenue, Aberdeen, to be of good behaviour for six months.

