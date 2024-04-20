Buckie woman banned after being caught almost eight times the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie woman banned after being caught almost eight times the limit

Elaine Garden, 59, ploughed her car through a fence, hitting a shed and a parked car.

By Joanne Warnock
A photograph of Elgin Sheriff Court
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.

A Buckie woman who ploughed her car through a fence, hitting a shed and a parked car, was almost EIGHT times the drink-driving limit.

Elaine Garden, 59, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court to admit the one charge of drink-driving and another of careless driving.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that a witness watched in horror as Garden crashed her blue Honda Jazz through their fence and crashed into a shed.

The incident happened on Milton Drive in Buckie on June 2 last year at around 4.30pm.

Mr Treanor said: “Due to the nature of the incident the police were contacted. The accused was later traced at her home address.

“The officers noticed that her eyes were glazed, speech was slurred and she was unstable on her feet.”

Garden was taken to Elgin police station where a breath test revealed she was almost eight times over the limit – having 164 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the limit being 22 micrograms.

Garden was admitted driving without due care and attention by driving through a garden fence, strucking a wooden shed and then reversing into a parked car.

Garden’s defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client had been “extremely emotional” about what had taken place and had fully acknowledged it was “simply unacceptable”.

He added: “This could have made significant difficulties for all involved.”

Mr O’Neill said his client had not had anything to drink since the incident and explained alcohol had been a problem for her in the past.

He told the court that due to health concerns, Garden’s licence had already been taken off her and she understood it would now “formally” be taken away due to the nature of the offence.

Sheriff David Sutherland gave Garden a structured deferred sentence with a review in three months on July 18.

Garden, of Mill Crescent, Buckie, was banned from driving for one year.

