Buckie woman banned after being caught almost eight times the limit

A Buckie woman who ploughed her car through a fence, hitting a shed and a parked car, was almost EIGHT times the drink-driving limit.

Elaine Garden, 59, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court to admit the one charge of drink-driving and another of careless driving.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that a witness watched in horror as Garden crashed her blue Honda Jazz through their fence and crashed into a shed.

The incident happened on Milton Drive in Buckie on June 2 last year at around 4.30pm.

Mr Treanor said: “Due to the nature of the incident the police were contacted. The accused was later traced at her home address.

“The officers noticed that her eyes were glazed, speech was slurred and she was unstable on her feet.”

Garden was taken to Elgin police station where a breath test revealed she was almost eight times over the limit – having 164 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the limit being 22 micrograms.

Garden was admitted driving without due care and attention by driving through a garden fence, strucking a wooden shed and then reversing into a parked car.

Garden’s defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client had been “extremely emotional” about what had taken place and had fully acknowledged it was “simply unacceptable”.

He added: “This could have made significant difficulties for all involved.”

Mr O’Neill said his client had not had anything to drink since the incident and explained alcohol had been a problem for her in the past.

He told the court that due to health concerns, Garden’s licence had already been taken off her and she understood it would now “formally” be taken away due to the nature of the offence.

Sheriff David Sutherland gave Garden a structured deferred sentence with a review in three months on July 18.

Garden, of Mill Crescent, Buckie, was banned from driving for one year.