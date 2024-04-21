Thug who knocked out good Samaritans on Union Street jailed for 18 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Thug who knocked out good Samaritans on Union Street jailed for 18 months

The two innocent bystanders were punched unconscious when they stepped in to de-escalate a row between Michael Walker and a woman .

By Danny McKay
Michael Walker. Image: DC Thomson
Michael Walker. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen man knocked out two complete strangers who expressed concern for a woman he was arguing with in attacks that were branded “absolutely disgraceful”.

Michael Walker had been out in Aberdeen city centre when he became involved in a row with a female.

But when a good Samaritan stepped in to de-escalate the situation, Walker, 30, turned his aggression towards him, repeatedly punching him to the head.

The victim was left unconscious on the ground covered in blood.

And when a second bystander tried to calm things down, Walker again lashed out, knocking him unconscious as well.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened aroud 2.30am on September 26 2021 at Union Street’s junction with Diamond Street.

She explained the first victim and his partner were walking along Union Street when they saw Walker and a female arguing.

‘It’s just absolutely disgraceful behaviour’

The victim’s partner stepped in to support the woman but, when the victim tried to pull her away and de-escalate things, Walker became violent.

Mrs Thompson said: “The accused began punching the complainer on the head several times and he fell to the ground with his head covered in blood, unconscious.

“At this time, the second complainer walked past with friends and saw the accused assaulting him.

“The second complainer tried to stop the accused from continuing to assault the man, however the accused then turned and punched him on the head causing him to fall to the ground, unconscious.”

The second victim’s friends immediately went to attend to him as he lay on the ground, placing him in the recovery position.

Meanwhile, Walker and the female simply walked off.

Passing police officers were flagged down by the second complainer’s friends and an ambulance was called to take both victims to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Walker was traced on Bridge Place and found to have several cuts to his knuckles.

He was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station.

Walker, of Eday Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and to assault to severe injury.

Defence agent David Sutherland said the incident with the first victim had finished when his client was “forced” by the second victim away from the area before lashing out at him.

He explained the offences took place just days before Walker was due to plead guilty to an unrelated matter in court.

Mr Sutherland described it as a “regrettable blowout before he was due to resolve that matter”.

He went on: “He’s not consumed alcohol since that night.

‘They were completely blameless in this whole affair’

“He has a new partner and looks after his six-year-old son.”

The lawyer described Walker’s behaviour as “impulsive”.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said: “Essentially he’s knocked out, in quick succession on Union Street late at night, two completely innocent bystanders who were concerned about his behaviour towards a woman he was with at the time.

“It’s just absolutely disgraceful behaviour.

“It’s so shocking really that the custody threshold must be well and truly met.”

Addressing Walker directly, the sheriff continued: “This was quite shocking violence which resulted in serious injuries to your two victims, both of whom were knocked unconscious by you just because they were concerned about your behaviour towards a lady who was with you at the time.

“They were completely blameless in this whole affair.

“Against the background of your record generally, I’m quite satisfied only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Taking account of the fact Walker had been on a bail curfew for 10 months, Sheriff Buchanan jailed him for 18 months and imposed a nine-month supervised release order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Michael Walker. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a paedophile teacher and a crank call pervert
Michael Walker. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man accused of abducting children and trying to throw woman from a balcony
Michael Walker. Image: DC Thomson
Alistair Greig victim missed chance to cash refund cheque because he was on a…
Two men - Alistair Greig and one of his victims, Colin Stewart, side by side and a FCA sign in the background
Families in last-ditch appeal for justice after falling victim to Alistair Greig's £13m Ponzi…
A photograph of Elgin Sheriff Court
Buckie woman banned after being caught almost eight times the limit
Michael Walker. Image: DC Thomson
Victim of crank call pervert 'begged' him to stop sending vile messages and photos
Michael Walker. Image: DC Thomson
Tears from Liverpool drug dealer as three-strike rule sees him facing at least seven…
Police in Inverness madras Street
Inverness man, 37, in court after armed police stand-off
Michael Walker. Image: DC Thomson
Woman accused of murdering Aberdeen man with kettle and trying to hide his body
Michael Walker. Image: DC Thomson
Teen fisherman fined for using Nazi salute in Elgin nightspot