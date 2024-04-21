Thug who knocked out good Samaritans on Union Street jailed for 18 months

An Aberdeen man knocked out two complete strangers who expressed concern for a woman he was arguing with in attacks that were branded “absolutely disgraceful”.

Michael Walker had been out in Aberdeen city centre when he became involved in a row with a female.

But when a good Samaritan stepped in to de-escalate the situation, Walker, 30, turned his aggression towards him, repeatedly punching him to the head.

The victim was left unconscious on the ground covered in blood.

And when a second bystander tried to calm things down, Walker again lashed out, knocking him unconscious as well.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened aroud 2.30am on September 26 2021 at Union Street’s junction with Diamond Street.

She explained the first victim and his partner were walking along Union Street when they saw Walker and a female arguing.

‘It’s just absolutely disgraceful behaviour’

The victim’s partner stepped in to support the woman but, when the victim tried to pull her away and de-escalate things, Walker became violent.

Mrs Thompson said: “The accused began punching the complainer on the head several times and he fell to the ground with his head covered in blood, unconscious.

“At this time, the second complainer walked past with friends and saw the accused assaulting him.

“The second complainer tried to stop the accused from continuing to assault the man, however the accused then turned and punched him on the head causing him to fall to the ground, unconscious.”

The second victim’s friends immediately went to attend to him as he lay on the ground, placing him in the recovery position.

Meanwhile, Walker and the female simply walked off.

Passing police officers were flagged down by the second complainer’s friends and an ambulance was called to take both victims to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Walker was traced on Bridge Place and found to have several cuts to his knuckles.

He was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station.

Walker, of Eday Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and to assault to severe injury.

Defence agent David Sutherland said the incident with the first victim had finished when his client was “forced” by the second victim away from the area before lashing out at him.

He explained the offences took place just days before Walker was due to plead guilty to an unrelated matter in court.

Mr Sutherland described it as a “regrettable blowout before he was due to resolve that matter”.

He went on: “He’s not consumed alcohol since that night.

‘They were completely blameless in this whole affair’

“He has a new partner and looks after his six-year-old son.”

The lawyer described Walker’s behaviour as “impulsive”.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said: “Essentially he’s knocked out, in quick succession on Union Street late at night, two completely innocent bystanders who were concerned about his behaviour towards a woman he was with at the time.

“It’s just absolutely disgraceful behaviour.

“It’s so shocking really that the custody threshold must be well and truly met.”

Addressing Walker directly, the sheriff continued: “This was quite shocking violence which resulted in serious injuries to your two victims, both of whom were knocked unconscious by you just because they were concerned about your behaviour towards a lady who was with you at the time.

“They were completely blameless in this whole affair.

“Against the background of your record generally, I’m quite satisfied only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Taking account of the fact Walker had been on a bail curfew for 10 months, Sheriff Buchanan jailed him for 18 months and imposed a nine-month supervised release order.

