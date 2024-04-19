Tears from Liverpool drug dealer as three-strike rule sees him facing at least seven years in jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Tears from Liverpool drug dealer as three-strike rule sees him facing at least seven years in jail

Thomas Foat - who sold drugs from a flat in Aberdeen - was handed tissues as he wept uncontrollably in the dock.

By James Mulholland
The High Court in Edinburgh
The High Court in Edinburgh

A career criminal wept uncontrollably and shook his head in disbelief as a judge warned him he faced a minimum seven-year jail term for dealing drugs.

Thomas Foat, 32, was told by judge Lady Haldane that he was now coming under the terms of tough government legislation designed to tackle the illegal narcotics trade.

The law states that offenders who have been convicted on three different occasions of supplying drugs should receive a minimum of seven years.

The Liverpudlian was given the warning moments after a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh convicted him for supplying cocaine and cannabis to users in Aberdeen.

Waterworks in the dock

Foat, a remand prisoner at HMP Low Moss near Bishopbriggs East Dunbartonshire, broke down as the jury returned their verdicts. A court official had to hand him a handkerchief and a glass of water.

Lady Haldane told him: “Stop shaking your head please Mr Foat.

“The law states that those with three convictions for drug dealing should receive a minimum prison sentence of seven years.

“However, I will defer sentence on you to obtain a background report.”

It is not the first time that Foat has been convicted of drug dealing. In 2014, he was given a four-and-a-half-year sentence by a judge sitting at Mold Crown Court in Wales.

On that occasion, the court heard how Foat had been caught during a police operation designed to tackle drug supply routes into Wales from Liverpool.

Foat was bringing cocaine into the country via a taxi from his home city.

The court heard how in 2013 officers noticed a Volvo taxi was travelling into the area daily, sometimes twice a day.

Foat was arrested and officers analysed his mobile phone. They found incriminating text messages which proved he was involved in the drugs trade.

Traded drugs out of Aberdeen towerblock

In the Scottish case, the court heard how Foat had left Liverpool to come to live in Aberdeen.

Jurors heard how Foat started selling drugs and had taken over a property at the city’s Wallace House high-rise.

A householder reported Foat to the police and officers arrested him on April 12 2023. They found drugs at the house worth around £10,000.

During proceedings, Foat denied any wrongdoing. He described one witness who gave evidence against him as being a “crazy crackhead”.

However, jurors convicted him on two charges of supplying drugs.

Following the verdict, defence advocate Colin Neilson urged Lady Haldane to call for a report into his client’s background.

He told the court that he planned to make a legal submission which would explain why Foat shouldn’t receive an automatic seven-year term.

Mr Neilson added: “I think the report could be of some benefit to the court.”

Lady Haldane agreed and Foat will be sentenced on May 23 2024 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

More from Crime & Courts

Darren Cran is being held at Royal Cornhill Hospital. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Victim of crank call pervert 'begged' him to stop sending vile messages and photos
Police in Inverness madras Street
Inverness man, 37, in court after armed police stand-off
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Elizabeth Ann Sweeney is charged with murdering Neil Jolly at Marischal Court in Aberdeen Picture shows; Elizabeth Ann Sweeney is charged with murdering Neil Jolly at Marischal Court in Aberdeen. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Woman accused of murdering Aberdeen man with kettle and trying to hide his body
Jamal Abdeirhman appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court.
Teen fisherman fined for using Nazi salute in Elgin nightspot
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man ordered to pay friend £1,500 after Banchory bust-up
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kevin Roney spat blood at police Picture shows; Kevin Roney spat blood at police. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Aberdeen thug admits spitting 'blood mixed with saliva' at police officer
Ryan Henderson. Image: Facebook
Apprentice electrician clocked doing 103mph on A96 near Huntly
CR0047867 Police forensics at an incident at flats on the corner of Auchinleck Road / Gort Road, Tillydrone, which are taped off. Wednesday 17 April 2024 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Woman, 30, appears in court accused of murder after Tillydrone flats death
Maciej Was, who carried out the Tillydrone flat assault
Man ordered to stay away from ex after he entered her home as she…
Paul Clarkson was handed a prison sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Exclusive: Drug-dealing Aberdeen pub boss Paul Clarkson ordered to forfeit £65,000