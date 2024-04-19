Tears from Liverpool drug dealer as three-strike rule sees him facing at least seven years in jail

A career criminal wept uncontrollably and shook his head in disbelief as a judge warned him he faced a minimum seven-year jail term for dealing drugs.

Thomas Foat, 32, was told by judge Lady Haldane that he was now coming under the terms of tough government legislation designed to tackle the illegal narcotics trade.

The law states that offenders who have been convicted on three different occasions of supplying drugs should receive a minimum of seven years.

The Liverpudlian was given the warning moments after a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh convicted him for supplying cocaine and cannabis to users in Aberdeen.

Waterworks in the dock

Foat, a remand prisoner at HMP Low Moss near Bishopbriggs East Dunbartonshire, broke down as the jury returned their verdicts. A court official had to hand him a handkerchief and a glass of water.

Lady Haldane told him: “Stop shaking your head please Mr Foat.

“The law states that those with three convictions for drug dealing should receive a minimum prison sentence of seven years.

“However, I will defer sentence on you to obtain a background report.”

It is not the first time that Foat has been convicted of drug dealing. In 2014, he was given a four-and-a-half-year sentence by a judge sitting at Mold Crown Court in Wales.

On that occasion, the court heard how Foat had been caught during a police operation designed to tackle drug supply routes into Wales from Liverpool.

Foat was bringing cocaine into the country via a taxi from his home city.

The court heard how in 2013 officers noticed a Volvo taxi was travelling into the area daily, sometimes twice a day.

Foat was arrested and officers analysed his mobile phone. They found incriminating text messages which proved he was involved in the drugs trade.

Traded drugs out of Aberdeen towerblock

In the Scottish case, the court heard how Foat had left Liverpool to come to live in Aberdeen.

Jurors heard how Foat started selling drugs and had taken over a property at the city’s Wallace House high-rise.

A householder reported Foat to the police and officers arrested him on April 12 2023. They found drugs at the house worth around £10,000.

During proceedings, Foat denied any wrongdoing. He described one witness who gave evidence against him as being a “crazy crackhead”.

However, jurors convicted him on two charges of supplying drugs.

Following the verdict, defence advocate Colin Neilson urged Lady Haldane to call for a report into his client’s background.

He told the court that he planned to make a legal submission which would explain why Foat shouldn’t receive an automatic seven-year term.

Mr Neilson added: “I think the report could be of some benefit to the court.”

Lady Haldane agreed and Foat will be sentenced on May 23 2024 at the High Court in Edinburgh.