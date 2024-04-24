Aberdeen dog owner warned he faces prison after puppies found in appalling conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen dog owner warned he faces prison after puppies found in appalling conditions

One of Shaun McCourt's little dogs had to be put down immediately and the other five had been living their short lives in pain and filth.

By David McPhee
Shaun McCourt admitted keeping six puppies in an unsanitary condition. Image: DC Thomson.
An Aberdeen dog owner is facing prison after he admitted to keeping puppies in cramped and squalid conditions.

Shaun McCourt’s six Mastiff-cross puppies were found living in urine and faeces inside an address on Ash-hill Drive.

A vet who examined the little dogs found serious bone deformities, with one in such a poor condition that it had to be euthanised immediately.

The vet stated that she had “never seen puppies in such a bad bodily condition”.

Sheriff Robert Frazer warned 42-year-old McCourt that “all options will be open to the court” when he returns for sentencing.

Puppies had no room to move around

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that police were called to the home and found a Mastiff named Storm and her six puppies in a neglected state.

The puppies were in the living room of the two-bedroom property, which had the door removed and placed sideways across the threshold to prevent them escaping.

The dogs were estimated to be around five months old and acting “very boisterous”.

Many puppies suffered bone fractures that were still present or healed in abnormal ways to create bone deformities.

The puppies seemed to be very excited by the presence of the SSPCA officer, Ms Petersen said.

They formed the opinion that the puppies had never left the property.

It was stated that the makeshift pen was deemed unsuitable as they had “little to no room”.

The mother of the puppies was an English Mastiff. Image: Shutterstock.

Puppies had numerous ailments

The SSPCA officer added that the room where the puppy’s mother, Storm, was kept smelled strongly of ammonia and the kitchen of the property was in an unkempt state with dog food all over the floor.

When examined by a vet, the animals were found to have various ailments and infections.

One puppy had suffered a jaw fracture that was so bad it had to be euthanised immediately on welfare grounds.

Another suffered a fracture of its upper incisor, resulting in its gums being infected and inflamed.

A third puppy had an infection from what looked like a puncture wound, alongside fractures where the bones had healed the wrong way creating leg deformities.

The vet who examined the dogs said she had “never seen puppies in such a bad bodily condition”.

“Each one had something worse than the other,” Ms Petersen said, quoting the vet.

“The injuries were so severe that the person would have been fully aware that they were in pain,” she added.

‘Extremely distressing’

During a police interview, McCourt admitted owning the dogs and said he had “owned dogs all his life had always looked after them”.

He then refused to give the puppies over to the SSPCA.

In the dock, McCourt pleaded guilty to three charges of causing an animal unnecessary suffering.

He also admitted two charges of failing to provide a suitable environment for a dog and her six puppies by exposing them to urine, faeces and unhygienic conditions.

His defence solicitor Tony Burgess reserved mitigation until McCourt’s sentencing date.

Sheriff Robert Frazer told McCourt: “The information I have received today is extremely distressing,

“All options will be open to the court.”

Sheriff Frazer deferred sentence on McCourt, of Hogarth Walk, Kirkdale, Liverpool, until June 4 this year in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

