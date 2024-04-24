Elgin town centre: Figures show highest number of empty shops in over a decade – but supporters insist the future is bright

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin town centre: Figures show highest number of empty shops in over a decade – but supporters insist the future is bright

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Elgin town centre has its highest number of empty shops since records began 14 years ago.

There are 40 vacant units, up from 32 recorded in 2021.

In contrast the town’s Edgar Road, which includes two retail parks, has seen vacancies drop from seven to five since 2018.

Elgin on the ‘cusp’ of better things

And a further two units have been let since the latest town centre health check in 2023, with Pure Gym and Chest Heart and Stroke opening up.

Moray Council started monitoring the situation in 2010, and carry out investigations every two years.

As well as Elgin the survey includes Forres, Keith, Buckie and Lossiemouth.

For the first time last year a perception survey was also undertaken. It includes rating various aspects of town centres and reasons for people visiting them.

However Elgin was rated poorly in terms of its retail offering, evening economy, daytime events, attractiveness, public transport and cleanliness.

Forres has also seen a rise in vacant units since the last survey. The number has gone up to 18 from 12 in 2021.

Negative impact on town centre

Buckie had 11 vacant units, one more than in 2018. And there were five empty in Lossiemouth and seven in Keith.

However members at the meeting of the full council this week felt the situation had improved across Moray since the 2023 survey.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith felt projects including the South Street development to bring unoccupied building back into use would improve the situation.

And he thought Elgin was on the “cusp” of a brighter future.

Mr Keith said: “The Poundland building I think is going to be an asset to the town.

“And the reopening of traffic to North Street and the hoardings being taken down will help with the attractiveness of the town.

“This is a snapshot in time, and the regeneration going on will bring back some of it’s former glories.”

Elgin South member John Divers felt previous planning decisions taken by councillors had negatively impacted the town centre.

A snapshot in time

He said: “A lot of this is our own making.

“We’ve allowed a lot of out of town building to go on in the past.

“It comes with the guise that there will be more jobs. And while there will be more jobs in those places, we’ve lost jobs on the High Street.

“There is a policy of town centre first, but that’s lost through the planning process.”

Limited audits were also carried out in Aberlour, Dufftown, Fochabers and Rothes.

Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris raised concerns that only 1% of the population of Aberlour responded to the perception survey.

And that fell to fewer than 0.5% of people in Dufftown.

The health checks monitor strengths, viability, weaknesses and resilience of town centres.

Councillors accepted the 2023 report. It will be used as a material consideration in retail planning policy.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

