Man throttled partner so hard she thought her eyes were going to ‘pop out of her head’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man throttled partner so hard she thought her eyes were going to ‘pop out of her head’

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told that Daniel Imlach feels “ashamed” and “regretful” about his actions.

By David McPhee
Daniel Imlach admitted domestic abuse charges against his former partner. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Daniel Imlach admitted domestic abuse charges against his former partner. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A serial domestic abuser who strangled his partner with such force she thought her eyes were going to “pop out of her head” has avoided a prison sentence.

Daniel Imlach, 35, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted violent domestic abuse charges against his now ex-girlfriend over a two-month period last year.

Imlach – who has previous convictions for violence towards previous partners – blamed that fact he was drinking eight cans of lager a night for his behaviour.

A doctor who examined the woman following the most brutal attack deemed Imlach’s actions “hazardous” to the woman’s life.

The court was told that Imlach feels “ashamed” and “regretful” about his actions.

Woman was ‘unhappy’ in relationship

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that the couple had been in a relationship for around nine years.

In early 2023, Imlach’s ex-partner began to become unhappy in her relationship with him.

In May 2023, she returned home from work and Imlach started to quiz her about whether she really loved him and accused her of cheating on him.

She told him that she “did not need to justify herself to him” before going to her bedroom with Imlach following behind.

The woman attempted to close the door, but Imlach forced it open leaving a mark on the wall behind the door.

He approached his partner and pushed her onto the bed, grabbed her right leg and squeezed it with such force that he left a fingerprint bruise on her right thigh.

She told him to leave, which he did.

‘If you don’t hear from me call my mum’

On June 27, the woman returned home and found Imlach in bed, which angered her as she had left work early to pick up their daughter believing that Imlach was at work.

“In order to calm down, she sat outside in her car for about 20 minutes,” Mr Ballock said.

“She received a text message from the accused asking where she had ‘f***** off to?’

“The accused sent several more messages but they did not make sense, so the complainer phoned him and realised that he had been drinking alcohol.

“She sent a message to her friend saying, ‘if you don’t hear from me in the next hour, call my mum asap’.”

On re-entering her home, Imlach grabbed her by the neck, squeezing his fingers around her throat for a matter of seconds but she managed to push him backwards and broke his grip on her neck.

He once again grabbed her by the neck, forcing her backwards from the hallway into the bedroom where they both fell onto the bed.

During the fall, Imlach let go of her neck and she managed to kick out her legs, catching him on the cheek.

She stood up and Imlach once again grabbed her by the neck with two hands and threw her back onto the bed, calling her a “cheat”.

Police found woman crying ‘hysterically’

As she tried to call her mother, Imlach tried to grab her phone but his partner hit out her arm and caught him on the side of his face.

He then threw her phone, grabbed her by the neck and repeatedly punched her in the face.

The woman realised that she’d sent a voicemail to her mother’s phone where she could be heard crying and screaming and Imlach can be heard shouting and swearing aggressively.

The assault continued with Imlach wrapping his arm around her neck and using his free arm to lock the other arm in place.

The woman felt a twisting feeling as if Imlach was trying to twist her chin and neck which lasted around 40 seconds.

During this time, the woman felt as though her eyes were going to “pop out of her head” and her breathing was restricted.

Imlach called her a “cheat” and stated that he’d “wasted 10 years of his life”.
The woman then immediately left the property.

She called her mother who heard that she was very distressed.

Police officers arrived and found her crying hysterically and observed blood on her clothing.

Accused said ex had ‘fallen’

She had cuts and swelling to her forehead, her lips were burst and she had red marks around her neck.

Imlach was then taken into police custody and was also noted to have injuries to his face and arm.

The woman was examined by medics who found a large number of bruises and abrasions to her face, neck and shoulders.

The doctor stated that, in his opinion, the “strangulation” the victim suffered, however brief, would have been “hazardous to her life”.

When interviewed by police, Imlach said he followed his then-partner into the bedroom and that she assaulted him.

He also suggested that her injuries were caused by her “falling into the headboard within the bedroom”.

In the dock, Imlach pleaded guilty to one charge of carrying out a course of conduct that was abusive to his ex-partner and that he assaulted her to her injury and endangerment to her life.

‘Up to eight cans a night’

Defence solicitor Stuart Beveridge that his client recognised “this was a very serious matter” about which the court “would be considering a custodial sentence”.

“Mr Imlach had been drinking since the morning and has no recollection of what happened that day,” the solicitor said

“He is ashamed and entirely accepts what happened and takes full responsibility for his actions.

“There was alcohol misuse, and he was drinking up to eight cans of lager at night at that point.

“Mr Imlach is remorseful and regretful about what happened.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Imlach: “This is a very serious offence, particularly against your background of two convictions for offences committed against a previous partner or partners.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller made Imlach, of North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Imlach to take part in a domestic abuse programme and made a non-harassment order, meaning he cannot approach his former partner for five years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Inverness pair in court on murder bid charge after late-night incident
Inverness Justice Centre
Inverness man in court on attempted murder charges after disturbance on street
John Middleton was convicted of two rape charges at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Double rapist brands jury 'rats' as they return guilty verdict
Pelagic fishing vessels at Fraserburgh harbour. Image: Seafood Scotland
Three people in court accused of firing handgun in Fraserburgh
Stewart Sutherland threatened his neighbour following an argument over dog poo. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Stonehaven dog owner electronically tagged after threatening neighbour in poo dispute
Aiden Stuart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court Picture.
Elgin man warned he faces lengthy jail term if he fails to behave
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a floor-humper and a 'depraved' DJ
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Darren Simpson hid his face as he was led off to begin his prison sentence. Picture shows; Darren Simpson. n/a. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Cowardly thug who attacked 87-year-old in own home jailed
Scott Ironside was jailed for one year at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Serial offender who failed to stay out of Moray jailed for one year
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Forres man spared jail after being snared by paedophile hunters