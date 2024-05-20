Double rapist brands jury ‘rats’ as they return guilty verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Double rapist brands jury ‘rats’ as they return guilty verdict

John Middleton, 25, burst into tears and started hurling obscenities as the jury found him guilty of two rapes.

By David McPhee
John Middleton was convicted of two rape charges at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
An Aberdeen double rapist burst into tears and had to be removed from court as a jury convicted him of offences involving two women.

John Middleton began crying hysterically in the dock and called the jury “rats” after he was found unanimously guilty of one rape and guilty by majority of another.

It took a jury of 10 men and five women less than two hours to convict the 25-year-old on both charges.

Judge Olga Pasportnikov was forced to request that Middleton be removed from the High Court in Aberdeen as he continued to blame the jury and protest his innocence.

As he was taken out of the dock by police and security guards, Middleton also shouted at the jury “I’m not guilty!” and “how can you find me guilty?”

Middleton – who has a long list of previous convictions – also has two previous sexual offences on his record.

Victim was ‘intoxicated or unconscious’

The charges against Middleton stated that on August 3 2020 he raped a woman at a flat near Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard.

It also states Middleton uttered sexual remarks to the woman before pulling down his trousers and exposing himself to her.

The jury found him guilty by majority verdict on this charge.

Another charge accused Middleton of raping a second woman on an occasion between November 20 and November 25 2022 at a property in Northfield.

It was alleged Middleton assaulted the woman while she was either “intoxicated by drugs or was unconscious” and was therefore incapable of giving consent.

Middleton is then accused of taking the woman into a bath with him where he touched her private parts.

It states Middleton then attempted to rape her and then did rape her.

The members of the jury found Middleton unanimously guilty of this offence.

He was also on bail at the time of these two offences, the court was told.

‘Rats!’

Following his conviction, Middleton burst out crying and began shouting at the jury, calling them “rats” and repeatedly protesting his innocence.

Advocate depute for the Crown, Michelle Brannagan, made the court aware of Middleton’s previous convictions, including for sexual communication and sexual exposure charges.

Middleton’s defence advocate, Gareth Jones KC, asked the judge to defer sentencing on his client in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

However, as Judge Pasportnikov went to confirm with Middleton what he had been convicted of, he refused to stand and again began to protest his innocence.

As he was removed from the court, Middleton shouted a variety of obscenities at police and again called the jury “rats”.

In his absence, Judge Pasportnikov stated to the jury that she “hoped they weren’t too alarmed by that outburst” before stating that Middleton would be sentenced at the High Court in Inverness on July 4 2024.

The judge also placed Middleton, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, on the sex offenders register.

