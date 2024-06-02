Drug-fuelled thug followed woman home and carried out terrifying doorstep robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drug-fuelled thug followed woman home and carried out terrifying doorstep robbery

Shaun Baker appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaulting the woman on her doorstep and robbing her outside an address on George Street.

By David McPhee
The assault and robbery happened on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The assault and robbery happened on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A man who followed a woman home from the pub before shoving her over and stealing her handbag has been jailed.

Shaun Baker, 36, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaulting the woman on her doorstep and robbing her.

As the woman got up and picked up her front door key and placed it in the lock, Baker returned and struck her again.

As Baker left the building, the woman was found lying on the floor of the communal landing by a neighbour.

A sheriff told Baker that, due to his previous record of violence and robbery, there was no alternative but to send him to prison.

Robber came back

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told the court that on the evening of November 6 2021, the woman had gone to the Northern Bar in Aberdeen to meet a friend for drinks.

At around midnight, the woman had made her way home to her flat on George Street and was just about to place her key in the door to the building when she was suddenly pushed from behind, causing her to fall to the ground.

As she was on the ground, she could feel someone pulling at the strap of her handbag with such force that the strap snapped.

While still on the ground, the woman turned to see a man running off down George Street with her handbag in his possession.

The woman then managed to find her door key, which she had dropped, and entered the building to her communal landing.

As she stood in front of her door, she was again shoved to the ground with force and fell to the ground.

She couldn’t see the perpetrator, but a neighbour who’d heard a disturbance saw a man running from the building.

When the neighbour looked out, she saw the victim lying on the ground of communal landing.

As she helped the woman up, she informed her that her handbag had been snatched and the police were contacted.

Thief used victim’s bank card

Ms Pritchard said: “About 90 minutes later the woman made contact with her bank to cancel both of her bank cards.

“She was advised by the bank that at 01.54 am on November 7 2021, a transaction for £31.47 had been made at Premier Store, Union Street, Aberdeen.

“A second transaction was attempted to be made at 01.59am at the same shop but this was cancelled by the bank.

“Police CCTV investigations later showed the accused walking back and forth near the complainer’s address between 00.06am and 00.09am on November 7 2021.

“At 00.13am the accused is then seen to run away across George Street in the direction of Spring Gardens, Aberdeen before being lost to view.”

In the dock, Baker, who is originally from Liverpool, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and robbery.

‘No alternative’ to prison

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland that his client had a “significant record” and had committed this offence amid the backdrop of drug abuse.

“He apologises for what happendd as it must have been a terrifying incident for the complainer,” he said.

“It is clear that, due to his record, the court has been left with no option but a custodial sentence.

“Mr Baker knows that’s the case and accepts responsibility.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller described Baker’s actions as a “serious crime of assault and robbery”.

“Thankfully, the victim of this crime did not suffer injury,” he said.

“You have a number of offences for crimes of violence and robbery, both here and in England – you were also sentenced to four years in prison for robbery.

“I’m satisfied that there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Miller jailed Baker, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, for 21 months, backdated to September 29 last year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

CR0018590 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Gareth Sands. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 21/01/2020
'Large and shambling drunk man' jailed for frightening Huntly woman and kids
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen drug dealer jailed for third time after being caught with £36,000 of cocaine…
To go with story by Alastair Gossip. Colin Doig, Aberdeen City Council architect, chased a child with a meat cleaver Picture shows; Colin Doig, Aberdeen City Council architect. Middlefield, Aberdeen and Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 02/05/2024
Aberdeen council architect who chased child with meat cleaver slammed by sheriff for going…
Christopher Barron admitted uploading and indecent images of children. . Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Huntly man found with more than 400 indecent images on his phone
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Samuel Hessin admitted neglecting livestock Picture shows; Photos taken during an animal welfare raid on Samuel Hessin's farm at Balamoon Farm, Keith. Balamoon farm, Keith. Supplied by Moray Council Date; Picture shows; Samuel Hessin admitted neglecting livestock Picture shows; Photos taken during an animal welfare raid on Samuel Hessin's farm at Balamoon Farm, Keith. Balamoon farm, Keith. Supplied by Moray Council Date;. n/a. Supplied by Moray Council Date; Unknown
Keith farmer gets lifetime ban on keeping livestock as sheriff holds back tears reading…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drugged-up danger driver admits causing accident that saw car flip 180 degrees
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman hounded 'terrified' ex and lurked outside home for two hours
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. L'MAR DIXON (DOB 14/10/96) An aspiring football agent whose career hopes were dashed by his criminal record has been jailed for more than five years after he was caught with heroin and cocaine. Police found L'Mar Dixon with the Class A drugs and cash at a flat in Aberdeen after they turned up looking for another wanted man. The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Dixon was found to have heroin, cocaine and money worth pounds 12,280 in total Picture shows; L'mar Dixon was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Wannabe football agent jailed after being caught with heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen
Amdad Sheikh was convicted of a sexual offence involving a 14-year-old girl. Image: DC Thomson.
Tandoori chef avoids prison after sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
CR0034632 Nicole's ceiling fell in her council home, there is problems with mould and damp and neighbours. We are going to check it out and get some pictures of the damage and of her and her partner if they are comfortable In pic........ Richard Walton and Nicole Kruschak Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 04-04-2022
Workers locked door to office after man threatened to kill passerby outside